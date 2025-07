Flip 7

translated source

Flip 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Are you happy with Exynos if it avoids price increases? Yes, please Not really Don't care either way Yes, please 28.57% Not really 57.14% Don't care either way 14.29%

Galaxy S25

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

The entire Samsung Galaxy S25 series uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite. | Video credit — Samsung

Of course, it’s no secret that many Samsung users prefer Snapdragon processors over Exynos. Historically, Samsung’s processors have lagged behind Qualcomm’s chips, both in performance and efficiency. If Exynos doesn’t catch up soon, then the pricing upsides will come with the downside of somewhat reduced performance.



I’ve been a proponent of the Exynos chips for quite a while now. Samsung may one day make the same kind of leap that Apple did when it introduced the M-series chips to the Mac and MacBook. For now, however, it’s a bit of a compromise.



The latest reports indicate that Samsung is still trying to improve the yields of the Exynos 2600. I really do hope that the chips can be ready in time, because otherwise we’re very likely to see a price increase for the Galaxy S26 phones. Of course, it’s no secret that many Samsung users prefer Snapdragon processors over Exynos. Historically, Samsung’s processors have lagged behind Qualcomm’s chips, both in performance and efficiency. If Exynos doesn’t catch up soon, then the pricing upsides will come with the downside of somewhat reduced performance.I’ve been a proponent of the Exynos chips for quite a while now. Samsung may one day make the same kind of leap that Apple did when it introduced the M-series chips to the Mac and MacBook. For now, however, it’s a bit of a compromise.The latest reports indicate that Samsung is still trying to improve the yields of the Exynos 2600. I really do hope that the chips can be ready in time, because otherwise we’re very likely to see a price increase for thephones.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

This year, Samsung used its in-house Exynos 2500 chipset in the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable phone . Using Exynos, and not a Snapdragon alternative, is primarily the reason why the company was able to price thethe same as its predecessor: the Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Galaxy Z Fold 7 saw a considerable price bump over the Fold 6, due in part to the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor inside. Not only did Samsung avoid ) that with the, but it also introduced a new budget foldable line this year with theFE.The Exynos 2500 is the same 3 nm chip that Samsung had initially planned to debut across thephones. Unfortunately for Samsung, yield issues prevented that from happening in time, and the company had to rely on the Snapdragon 8 Elite instead.Now, Samsung is trying its best to make sure that the 2 nm Exynos 2600 is perfected in time for the launch of the Galaxy S26 phones next year. If that happens, then the company may have a similar price-related surprise in store. Especially considering that Qualcomm has reportedly decided to increase the costs of its chipsets.