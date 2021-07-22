The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may feature a rotating main camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may feature a rotating main camera0
But now, thanks again to our friends at LetsGoDigital, we might actually be getting a look at what next year's Z Flip 4 will have in store for us. Because of a newly-released Samsung patent, which the Korean giant initially filed in January of 2021, we now know that the 2022 Z Flip might have a "rotary camera disposed in hinge part", as it's described.
Such a design would negate the need for a holepunch selfie camera, as the higher quality main dual camera module will be able to serve as both the main and the selfie camera.
We've seen various companies tinker with the idea of a rotating camera module like this in patents before, and we've also been able to try some out in released products like the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro.
In addition, the above-mentioned Samsung patent shows plans for a much larger secondary display than we expect it to be on next month's Galaxy Z Flip 3. So even though the Z Flip 3 is exciting, the Z Flip 4 could be a major leap ahead for Samsung's clamshell folding phone series. At least if what Samsung is considering in this patent actually makes it into a final product.
On its expected August 11 announcement event, the Z Flip 3 will be made official alongside another folding Samsung phone – the Galaxy Z Fold 3.