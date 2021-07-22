Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may feature a rotating main camera

Radoslav Minkov
By
0
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may feature a rotating main camera
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is on its way, likely to be officially announced on August 11, meaning less than a month from now. We already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from it over the previous Z Flip – most notably a new camera module design, with a larger secondary display next to it, as seen here:



But now, thanks again to our friends at LetsGoDigital, we might actually be getting a look at what next year's Z Flip 4 will have in store for us. Because of a newly-released Samsung patent, which the Korean giant initially filed in January of 2021, we now know that the 2022 Z Flip might have a "rotary camera disposed in hinge part", as it's described.

The patent application in question shows us the following Z Flip 3-like phone with said rotating camera idea.



Such a design would negate the need for a holepunch selfie camera, as the higher quality main dual camera module will be able to serve as both the main and the selfie camera.



We've seen various companies tinker with the idea of a rotating camera module like this in patents before, and we've also been able to try some out in released products like the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro.

In addition, the above-mentioned Samsung patent shows plans for a much larger secondary display than we expect it to be on next month's Galaxy Z Flip 3. So even though the Z Flip 3 is exciting, the Z Flip 4 could be a major leap ahead for Samsung's clamshell folding phone series. At least if what Samsung is considering in this patent actually makes it into a final product.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 itself is expected soon, as mentioned, and will pack a 6.7-inch 120Hz main (folding) display, an 1.83-inch secondary display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. According to the latest leaks, it will come in four colors – Light Violet, Beige, Green, and Black.

On its expected August 11 announcement event, the Z Flip 3 will be made official alongside another folding Samsung phone – the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 View Full specs
23%off $845 Special Samsung $988 eBay
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • OS Android 11
Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

5.0
$775 Amazon $849 eBay $726 Newegg
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

