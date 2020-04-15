Woot has an unreleased Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 variant on sale at a great price





These were first released in South Korea, and although Samsung promised to eventually bring them to the US as well, that hasn't happened yet. Officially, that is, but if you really want to own a Galaxy Watch Active 2 Golf Edition stateside, there's now an unofficial way to do that and it's not going to cost an arm and a leg either.













For 24 hours only, Woot has the aforementioned special edition of one of the best Apple Watch Series 5 alternatives around on sale at $199.99. That's listed as a $140, or 41 percent, discount, even though it goes without saying this 44mm Aqua Black variant doesn't have a recommended US price tag attached to its name yet. In Canada, for instance, the bad boy currently goes for 440 local dollars, roughly equating to 315 US bucks.





Either way, $199.99 is certainly a reasonable price to ask for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Galaxy Watch Active 2 with a 90-day warranty included. Obviously, you're looking at an "international" version here, but you don't get standalone cellular connectivity anyway, so all key features should work without a hitch in the US.





We're talking things like a built-in heart rate monitor, GPS functionality, wrist payment support, and a host of health monitoring and activity tracking tools including several experiences designed primarily with golfers in mind like touch-targeting, shot history, and dual arc distances readings or a neat pre-loaded app called Smart Caddie.





The only other difference between this Golf Edition and a "standard" Galaxy Watch Active 2 variant normally available for as much as $300 is the former's perforated, breathable band. In other words, you should consider getting this thing at a cool discount even if you're not that into golf.