Woot has an unreleased Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 variant on sale at a great price
For 24 hours only, Woot has the aforementioned special edition of one of the best Apple Watch Series 5 alternatives around on sale at $199.99. That's listed as a $140, or 41 percent, discount, even though it goes without saying this 44mm Aqua Black variant doesn't have a recommended US price tag attached to its name yet. In Canada, for instance, the bad boy currently goes for 440 local dollars, roughly equating to 315 US bucks.
Either way, $199.99 is certainly a reasonable price to ask for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Galaxy Watch Active 2 with a 90-day warranty included. Obviously, you're looking at an "international" version here, but you don't get standalone cellular connectivity anyway, so all key features should work without a hitch in the US.
We're talking things like a built-in heart rate monitor, GPS functionality, wrist payment support, and a host of health monitoring and activity tracking tools including several experiences designed primarily with golfers in mind like touch-targeting, shot history, and dual arc distances readings or a neat pre-loaded app called Smart Caddie.
The only other difference between this Golf Edition and a "standard" Galaxy Watch Active 2 variant normally available for as much as $300 is the former's perforated, breathable band. In other words, you should consider getting this thing at a cool discount even if you're not that into golf.