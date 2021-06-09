Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 scores a monster discount ahead of Prime Day 2021
Unless you have very small wrists, that's actually not the variant you're advised to purchase right now, as Amazon offers a modest $50 discount in your choice of black, pink gold, or silver hues. Instead, bargain hunters should opt for a silver-coated Galaxy Watch Active 2 model with a 44mm case and no untethered 4G LTE speeds.
Normally available for $269.99, that particular version of Samsung's 2019-released Tizen smartwatch currently costs 120 bucks less than usual in what may well prove to be this year's best Amazon Prime Day deal after the e-commerce giant concludes its festivities on June 22.
We're talking a whopping 44 percent shaved off the aforementioned $269.99 list price, but keep in mind that you'll need to go with a GPS-only 44mm flavor in silver. The same size device is available at a measly $50 markdown at the time of this writing in a pink gold paint job, while every single LTE-enabled model in stock on Amazon is 70 bucks cheaper than usual, which feels like a decent but far from earth-shattering discount.
Before deciding what to buy and when, you might want to remember that Samsung is preparing to ditch its in-house Tizen software platform for an overhauled new version of Google's Wear OS on the impending Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4.
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 will not be eligible for a Wear OS upgrade, mind you, but for what it's worth, its so far stellar software support is not set to hit a brick wall right away.