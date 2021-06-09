Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 scores a monster discount ahead of Prime Day 2021

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is both older and slightly humbler than its manufacturer's top Apple Watch Series 6 alternative, which obviously means it's typically cheaper as well, starting at $249.99 in a 40mm size with built-in GPS support but no standalone cellular connectivity.





Unless you have very small wrists, that's actually not the variant you're advised to purchase right now, as Amazon offers a modest $50 discount in your choice of black, pink gold, or silver hues. Instead, bargain hunters should opt for a silver-coated Galaxy Watch Active 2 model with a 44mm case and no untethered 4G LTE speeds.



Normally available for $269.99, that particular version of Normally available for $269.99, that particular version of Samsung 's 2019-released Tizen smartwatch currently costs 120 bucks less than usual in what may well prove to be this year's best Amazon Prime Day deal after the e-commerce giant concludes its festivities on June 22.





That's still a couple of weeks away, of course, but we don't see any reason why you should wait that long if you're interested in picking up one of the overall best smartwatches money can buy right now at a massive discount.



We're talking a whopping 44 percent shaved off the aforementioned $269.99 list price, but keep in mind that you'll need to go with a GPS-only 44mm flavor in silver. The same size device is available at a measly $50 markdown at the time of this writing in a pink gold paint job, while every single LTE-enabled model in stock on Amazon is 70 bucks cheaper than usual, which feels like a decent but far from earth-shattering discount.

