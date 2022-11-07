Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro get a cool new metal band option each

The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

If you were thinking of buying one of Samsung's latest smartwatches before Christmas but felt like the company's official selection of Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro straps was a little lacking compared to the competition, there are two interesting new options you might want to consider.

While one is fairly reasonably priced, at $99.99 a pop in black and silver colors, as well as small/medium and medium/large sizes, the other costs a whopping $299.99 in the US right now.

Galaxy Watch 5 Milanese Band

Black and Silver Colors, Small/Medium and Medium/Large Sizes, Also Compatible with Galaxy Watch 4
$99 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Metal Link Bracelet

Titanium, Black and Gray Colors, Medium/Large Size
$299 99
Buy at Samsung

That's more than what you'd normally cough up for an entry-level GPS-only Galaxy Watch 5 variant, and we're not even taking into account the early Black Friday deals offered by retailers like Best Buy that could well be improved as the month progresses and the winter holidays draw closer.

Of course, Samsung's in-house titanium metal link bracelet is exclusively made for use alongside the premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which typically starts at a higher $450 price with a robust titanium build and far better battery life than its non-Pro sibling.

Still, $299.99 remains a tough pill to swallow even for Watch 5 Pro owners (current and future), although if it makes you feel any better, Apple Watch users need to pay $349 and $449 for a similar link bracelet in silver and space black hues respectively. Samsung's metal link bracelet, mind you, has the same price in gray and black colors and a single medium/large size option promising "easy length adjustment without any special tools."

Unfortunately, the considerably cheaper new Milanese band (also constructed from metal) is apparently not made to pair with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, catering instead to "regular" Watch 5 and Watch 4 owners only at the exact same price as Apple's silver, graphite, and gold Milanese Loop versions that are however compatible with "most" Apple Watch models.
