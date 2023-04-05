Get a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or a Galaxy Watch 5 with a nice discount from Amazon

Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

We have exciting news for you if you are in the market for a new Galaxy smartwatch. You can now get Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is specifically made for people with an active lifestyle, with a sweet discount from Amazon.

That's right, Amazon has cut the price of the 45mm LTE version of the amazing Galaxy Watch 5 Pro by 10%, letting you save $51 if you get your new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro through this deal.

In case you are not exactly an outdoor enthusiast, Amazon is also offering a nice 18% discount on the 40mm LTE version of the regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which means you will save $61 if you take advantage of the offer and buy a brand-new Galaxy Watch 5 from Amazon right now.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a titanium body and comes equipped with a screen made of sapphire crystal glass. This level of durability makes the wearable ideal for active users and outdoor enthusiasts.

In addition to its toughness, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also has a great battery life. The large 590mAh battery lets the smartwatch last nearly three full days — with regular usage, of course — on a single charge. And when you deplete the battery and need to charge the device, the 10W WPC-based charging will fill the tank of your Watch 5 Pro for just over an hour.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also comes with GPS route tracking and has all the fitness tracking features you expect a smartwatch of this caliber and price tag to have.

As for the regular Galaxy Watch 5, it's way cheaper than its bigger brother, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but it doesn't have its great durability and superb battery life. However, the Galaxy Watch 5 still comes with a great set of fitness features and is perfect for people who work out regularly.

