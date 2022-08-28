 The first good Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro deals have already arrived - PhoneArena
The first good Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro deals have already arrived

The first good Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro deals have already arrived
What could possibly be better than getting a hot new pair of high-end true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation at a cool $50 discount just one day after their commercial debut? How about a hot new Wear OS smartwatch for up to 50 bucks less than "usual" two days on the heels of its own availability kickoff?

That's right, Woot is (somehow) selling both the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at special prices already, and it pretty much goes without saying that you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units, as well as no strings attached whatsoever.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Various Colors, New, 90-Day Warranty
$30 off (11%)
$249 99
$279 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Various Colors, New, 90-Day Warranty
$20 off (6%)
$289 99
$309 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

45mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Black, New, 90-Day Warranty
$50 off (11%)
$399 99
$449 99
Buy at Woot

These are obviously the first such deals offered by any US retailer on Samsung's latest Apple Watch alternatives with no trade-in required, promo credit involved, mandatory new line of service at carriers like T-Mobile, or buy-one-get-one arrangements.

All you have to do is, well, hurry and order the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in a single black color and 45mm size to shave $50 off its $449.99 list price or choose your favorite of an assortment of "regular" Galaxy Watch 5 models in both 40 and 44mm sizes for up to a $30 discount by the end of the day.

Cellular addicts might be disappointed to hear Woot's first-of-its-kind sale only covers wearable devices equipped with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity, although if you're patient, we're fairly certain 4G LTE-enabled variants will get solid discounts of their own in the relatively near future.

After all, Samsung is starting to seem more and more like a serious threat to Apple's supremacy in the global smartwatch market, and the only way to further build that pressure is by winning the price war.

The Apple Watch Series 7, mind you, has been frequently on sale at substantial discounts in the last couple of months, never dropping quite as low as $249.99 however. The only downside to Woot's killer 24-hour-only deals is the lack of a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, although 90-day coverage provided by the seller itself is also nothing to sneeze at.
