Best Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro deals and pre-order offers
Samsung's just released the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches. Those two are in pre-order period right now, and will be hitting the shelves on August 26. For you, early birds, ready to purchase one (or why not two) of the new Samsung smartwatches, here are the best pre-order deals available right now on the two devices!
Currently, Samsung has generous trade-in options for the watches. Additionally, if you want to get one of the two newly-released phones, the Z Flip 4 or the Z Fold 4, you can get a discount on the Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro.
On top of that, you get PhoneArena exclusive offer from Samsung: you get $50 off if you buy one watch, or if you buy it in a bundle with the Buds 2 Pro, $80 off.
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro pre-order deals
Right now, Samsung is ready for you with great deals on the outdoor-focused Watch 5 Pro. If you're getting a Z Fold 4, you can get 30% off on the smartwatch and even the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
Enhanced trade-in can help you get up to $180 off right now (keep in mind that this offer is for a limited time). Additionally, you can grab some freebies like a Wireless Duo Charger with Travel Adapter (worth $89.99) right now for free from Samsung with your purchase.
Galaxy Watch 5 pre-order deals
Pre-orders for the Watch 5 are also now open at Samsung. The South-Korea-based company is giving another trade-in discount for the vanilla Galaxy Watch 5 as well, just like the 5 Pro. First off, you can get 30% off on the Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro if you decide to go for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. On the other hand, if you want only the watch, right now with enhanced trade-in, you can get up to $145 for a limited time.
Just like the Pro smartwatch, the Watch 5 is now also available with the Wireless Duo Charger with Travel Adapter for free.
T-Mobile Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro deals
T-Mobile also has some great deals on the two watches. Right now, you can get the Watch 5 44mm for just $149 with a new line, while for the Watch 5 Pro, you can enjoy a BOGO deal, for which you need a new line.
When more deals show up, we'll make sure to include them in this article, so stay tuned! Additionally, when the two smartwatches get officially released on August 26, more deals will for sure appear. Don't hesitate to bookmark this page if you're looking for a great offer on the two new smartwatches by Samsung.
