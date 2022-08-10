Best Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro deals and pre-order offers

Samsung's just released the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches. Those two are in pre-order period right now, and will be hitting the shelves on August 26. For you, early birds, ready to purchase one (or why not two) of the new Samsung smartwatches, here are the best pre-order deals available right now on the two devices!







Currently, Samsung has generous trade-in options for the watches. Additionally, if you want to get one of the two newly-released phones, the Z Flip 4 or the Z Fold 4 , you can get a discount on the Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro.





On top of that, you get PhoneArena exclusive offer from Samsung: you get $50 off if you buy one watch, or if you buy it in a bundle with the Buds 2 Pro, $80 off.





Also check out:





Galaxy Watch 5 Pro pre-order deals

Right now, Samsung is ready for you with great deals on the outdoor-focused Watch 5 Pro. If you're getting a Z Fold 4, you can get 30% off on the smartwatch and even the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.



Enhanced trade-in can help you get up to $180 off right now (keep in mind that this offer is for a limited time). Additionally, you can grab some freebies like a Wireless Duo Charger with Travel Adapter (worth $89.99) right now for free from Samsung with your purchase.

