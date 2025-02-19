Forget about the Galaxy Watch FE and pick up the deeply discounted Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 today!





Yes, bargain hunters can pay a measly $99.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 if they hurry, with Woot's latest phenomenal deal on this particular wearable device being technically scheduled to last until next Wednesday, February 26. Yes, bargain hunters can pay a measly $99.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 if they hurry, with Woot's latest phenomenal deal on this particular wearable device being technically scheduled to last until next Wednesday, February 26.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) $99 99 $249 99 $150 off (60%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Swimproof Design, Black, New, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) $155 off (69%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.4-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Black, US Version, Renewed Buy at Amazon





But since there's only one non-cellular-enabled black model available at the time of this writing at that crazy low aforementioned price, I would certainly not be surprised to see your demand overwhelm Woot's inventory much sooner than that. Perhaps even by the end of today.





Granted, the Galaxy Watch 4 has been marked down by a hefty 150 bucks from a $249.99 list price a couple of times before at retailers like Walmart and Amazon, but the device is now gone pretty much everywhere across the nation. That's why I'm recommending an alternative Amazon promotion on the classier Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in renewed condition if you miss out on Woot's spectacular new Galaxy Watch 4 offer.

At $99.99, this bad boy is a total and undeniable value champion, rocking a beautiful circular AMOLED touchscreen (with a non-rotating bezel) while supporting essentially all the best health monitoring and fitness tracking technologies the newer and costlier Galaxy Watch 7 also offers.





I'm talking everything from a good old fashioned heart rate monitor to fall detection, potentially life-saving ECG functionality, an always handy blood oxygen sensor, and of course, in-depth sleep tracking. That's an almost miraculously expansive list of features and capabilities for a single Benjamin, and don't get me started on all the cool Google services and tools the Galaxy Watch 4 also supports right out the box with the help of the search giant's own Wear OS platform.





Yes, the long-term software support of the much younger Galaxy Watch FE is all but guaranteed to eclipse the number of major OS updates the Galaxy Watch 4 will receive. But is that worth an extra $100? I really don't think so.