Score a 42mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for 63% off at Walmart

Prime Day deals aren't just for Amazon anymore as Walmart is also partaking in the cost savings festivities with their own spin on the popular shopping day. So, if you are in the market for a new smartwatch, now is the perfect time to get one with this Walmart deal that will score you 63% off the usual price of the 42mm Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.





This discount is even steeper than the one being offered by Amazon and Best Buy right now, bringing the $349.99 MSRP down to $129. That's $221 off! The discount also applies to both the black and silver models.





The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a sophisticated smartwatch that features a circular stainless steel case with a rotating bezel, giving it a classic and premium look. Powered by the Exynos W920 processor and running on Wear OS 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic delivers smooth performance and responsive navigation.





If you already own a Samsung smartphone, you'll be happy to know that this smartwatch integrates seamlessly with it, enabling you to receive notifications, respond to messages, and make calls right from your wrist.





Additionally, it includes advanced fitness and health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and body composition measurement. If you enjoy that classic look on a smartwatch, then look no further than this one, although be aware that it will only get you so far as one-day on a full battery charge.