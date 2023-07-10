Save $180 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic through this awesome Black Friday in July deal
Despite being hours away from Amazon Prime Day, one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year, we are already seeing some incredible discounts on Amazon even before the event. Not only that, but Best Buy has decided to host its own event dubbed Black Friday in July, which also lets you save big on some of the best mobile devices out there.
Right now, both retailers are offering the 46mm Bluetooth version of this incredible smartwatch with a sweet $180 discount. And if you want to go for the LTE model instead, you can get it from Best Buy for $180 off its usual price.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features a fashionable design. The rotating bezel gives the smartwatch a more classic look — hence the name Classic.
But this smartwatch is not just a pretty face. It packs a lot of features as well. The wearable even sports Samsung's body composition function, which lets you measure your muscle percentage, body fat percentage, and more.
Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Wear OS 3, which means you will be able to download apps, and even games made for smartwatches. The watch also supports NFC, smart notifications, Bixby, and Google Assistant and has a built-in microphone and speaker for phone calls. However, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has one-day battery life, which is not great. But this won't be an issue if you put your smartwatch to charge while you sleep.
Overall, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic remains an excellent smartwatch, even though it is an older model. And with Best Buy and Amazon's current amazing discount, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic becomes a real bang for your buck.
So, if you are in the market for a new smartwatch, now is the perfect time to get one. Of course, there are a lot of smartwatches out there, but if you want to get a high-end Galaxy Watch with a just incredible discount, you will set your eyes on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which is just a real bargain on both Amazon and Best Buy.
Things that are NOT allowed: