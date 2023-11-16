Walmart's amazing Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal returns before Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even though Samsung has released not one, not two, and not three but four different smartwatches in the last two years, 2021's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic still has a certain je ne sais quoi that could make bargain hunters strongly consider it as a possible purchase this holiday season.
The design is timeless, the health monitoring tools still unrivaled for the most part, and above all, the price point is pretty much impossible to beat right now at Walmart. Originally made available for $400 and up, the "outdated" Wear OS-based device can be had at a measly $99 in your choice of black or silver colorways ahead of Black Friday.
Make no mistake, this is definitely an actual Black Friday 2023 promotion kicked off by the retailer for a limited time last week and randomly revived earlier today. There's no telling how long the incredible pre-Thanksgiving deal will last this time around, but don't be shocked if Walmart runs out of inventory in a matter of hours for good.
After all, you are looking at arguably the absolute best budget smartwatch out there, with everything from a stunning circular Super AMOLED display to a handy rotating bezel, life-saving ECG technology, blood oxygen sensor, body composition analysis functionality, and in-depth sleep tracking signaling a level of quality and performance that normally justifies a much higher price tag than $99.
Granted, this is the entry-level GPS-only 42mm variant Walmart is selling at a killer price for an undoubtedly limited time, but that doesn't make the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic any less attractive as a holiday steal and perfect stocking stuffer for a special someone this Christmas.
Now, the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch 6, and Watch 6 Classic are all likely to score substantial Black Friday discounts of their own before long, but while each and every one of those devices has its fair share of strengths and advantages, none of them will come close to the Watch 4 Classic's incredible affordability. You can take that to the bank... and order this bad boy to take home for Christmas!
Things that are NOT allowed: