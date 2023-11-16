Walmart's amazing Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal returns before Black Friday





The design is timeless, the health monitoring tools still unrivaled for the most part, and above all, the price point is pretty much impossible to beat right now at Walmart. Originally made available for $400 and up, the "outdated" Wear OS-based device can be had at a measly $99 in your choice of black or silver colorways ahead of Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Black $301 off (75%) $99 $399 99 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Silver $301 off (75%) $99 $399 99 Buy at Walmart





Make no mistake, this is definitely an actual Make no mistake, this is definitely an actual Black Friday 2023 promotion kicked off by the retailer for a limited time last week and randomly revived earlier today. There's no telling how long the incredible pre-Thanksgiving deal will last this time around, but don't be shocked if Walmart runs out of inventory in a matter of hours for good.





After all, you are looking at arguably the absolute best budget smartwatch out there, with everything from a stunning circular Super AMOLED display to a handy rotating bezel, life-saving ECG technology, blood oxygen sensor, body composition analysis functionality, and in-depth sleep tracking signaling a level of quality and performance that normally justifies a much higher price tag than $99.





Granted, this is the entry-level GPS-only 42mm variant Walmart is selling at a killer price for an undoubtedly limited time, but that doesn't make the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic any less attractive as a holiday steal and perfect stocking stuffer for a special someone this Christmas.



