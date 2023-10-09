Samsung's dapper Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is on an insane clearance sale with 4G LTE and full warranty





Sometimes you don't even need to wait for a special occasion like the Prime Big Deal Days sale Amazon is preparing to kick off, as a retailer like Woot will occasionally run a simply irresistible promotion on a device like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic to clear out inventory ahead of the holidays.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Black and Silver Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $280 off (65%) $149 99 $429 99









Your 150 bucks will buy you a large 46mm variant with both Bluetooth and 4G LTE connectivity, mind you, as well as a full 1-year Samsung warranty. Woot's incredible new "clearance" deal is good for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units in both black and silver hues for 24 hours only... or while supplies last.





We simply cannot think of a legitimate reason why you'd want to turn down the unique opportunity to save a whopping 280 bucks off an initial price of $429.99 on what's arguably still one of the overall best smartwatches out there, with one of the most elegant designs, one of the most expansive sets of health monitoring tools, one of the sharpest screens, and... not-so-terrible battery life.





Yes, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are slightly better in a number of key ways, but their upgrades and design refinements certainly don't justify the massive price differences currently noticed at retailers like Amazon. The e-commerce giant that owns Woot, by the way, happens to sell the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at a decent discount of its own right now, falling however way short of its daughter's generosity.

While a two year-old smartphone is very rarely a good buying choice for a self-respecting power user nowadays due to the industry's continuous progresses in departments like processing speed and camera performance, an "outdated" smartwatch can actually be an extremely wise investment for a cash-strapped user on many occasions.