Samsung's colossal Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra scores some fittingly huge new discounts for one day only





Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included, Factory Reconditioned, 90-Day Samsung Warranty $420 off (32%) $899 99 $1319 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige and Graphite Color Options, S Pen Included, Factory Reconditioned, 90-Day Samsung Warranty $500 off (31%) $1119 99 $1619 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige and Graphite Color Options, S Pen Included, New $120 off (9%) $1199 99 $1319 99 Buy at Samsung









Unfortunately, that also means you may need to sell a kidney to get your hands on a Tab S9 Ultra unit, especially if you tend to hoard a lot of digital stuff outside of the cloud. The ultra-high-end slate normally costs a whopping $1,320 with 512GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM and $1,620 in a 1TB/16GB configuration, but if you want to spend way less than that (who wouldn't?), Woot is coming to your rescue today (and today only).





The Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging $899.99 for the former of those two variants in a single beige colorway and $1,199.99 if you prefer the latter and would also like to be able to choose between beige and graphite hues.





What's the catch? Well, you'll need to settle for "factory reconditioned" units instead of all-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged ones if you want to keep your spending to a minimum while going as high as possible in both the screen size and processing power departments, which definitely sounds... less than ideal.





Tab S9 Ultra 's young age and the 90-day But given the's young age and the 90-day Samsung warranty included by Woot in this sweet new deal, we're fairly certain you don't have a whole lot to worry about in terms of both the functionality and cosmetic condition of these deeply discounted tablets.





In other words, you will almost surely get fully working, like-new-looking devices with the most cutting-edge specs currently available in the Android tablet landscape, from a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, massive 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging support, no less than four cameras in total, four awesome speakers, and yes, modern In other words, you will almost surely get fully working, like-new-looking devices with the most cutting-edge specs currently available in thelandscape, from a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, massive 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging support, no less than four cameras in total, four awesome speakers, and yes, modern Android 14 software right out the box with plenty of future updates guaranteed.





Alternatively, you could opt for a direct Samsung.com purchase of a 512GB storage variant at $1,199.99, which represents an okay but far from mind-blowing $120 discount.