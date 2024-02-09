Samsung's colossal Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra scores some fittingly huge new discounts for one day only
Are bigger tablets automatically better than their more compact counterparts, siblings, and rivals? Not necessarily. For instance, we wouldn't recommend the jumbo-sized 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ mid-ranger over the "standard" 11-inch Tab S9 or the smaller of Apple's two 2022-released iPad Pro models... unless, of course, you're primarily focused on spending as little money as possible on a new device with a lot of screen real estate.
But when it comes to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, its gargantuan 14.6-inch display is merely the cherry on top of a simply unrivaled spec sheet right now, at least as far as Android tablets are concerned.
If there's one product in the Google-supervised ecosystem that can take on Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 productivity champion and Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022)... everything champion, that's definitely this bad boy.
Unfortunately, that also means you may need to sell a kidney to get your hands on a Tab S9 Ultra unit, especially if you tend to hoard a lot of digital stuff outside of the cloud. The ultra-high-end slate normally costs a whopping $1,320 with 512GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM and $1,620 in a 1TB/16GB configuration, but if you want to spend way less than that (who wouldn't?), Woot is coming to your rescue today (and today only).
The Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging $899.99 for the former of those two variants in a single beige colorway and $1,199.99 if you prefer the latter and would also like to be able to choose between beige and graphite hues.
What's the catch? Well, you'll need to settle for "factory reconditioned" units instead of all-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged ones if you want to keep your spending to a minimum while going as high as possible in both the screen size and processing power departments, which definitely sounds... less than ideal.
But given the Tab S9 Ultra's young age and the 90-day Samsung warranty included by Woot in this sweet new deal, we're fairly certain you don't have a whole lot to worry about in terms of both the functionality and cosmetic condition of these deeply discounted tablets.
In other words, you will almost surely get fully working, like-new-looking devices with the most cutting-edge specs currently available in the Android tablet landscape, from a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, massive 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging support, no less than four cameras in total, four awesome speakers, and yes, modern Android 14 software right out the box with plenty of future updates guaranteed.
Alternatively, you could opt for a direct Samsung.com purchase of a 512GB storage variant at $1,199.99, which represents an okay but far from mind-blowing $120 discount.
