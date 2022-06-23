Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is on sale at a lower than ever price (new with warranty)





Of course, rivaling Apple's top iPads in terms of everything from versatility to display performance and raw power is not easy, which means the three members of the company's latest ultra-high-end slate family don't usually come cheap.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Pink Gold, New, Full Warranty $180 off (20%) $719 99 $899 99 Buy at Woot





On the bright side, the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra have been sold at special prices (with or without killer freebies included) a number of times since their joint early February announcement, with the newest deal looking destined to put a big smile on the faces of big tablet lovers on tight budgets.





Granted, we wouldn't typically call a $719.99 Wi-Fi-only device affordable, but that represents a whopping 180 bucks less than the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus ' list price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration.





a lot of screen real estate, at 12.4 inches. Said gargantuan Super AMOLED display sports a top-notch resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels and silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology (while lacking an actual notch), and perhaps most notably, your 720 bucks will be enough to buy you an S Pen in addition to the pink gold-coated tablet itself. Although not as expansive as the absolutely insane 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra , this bad boy still offersof screen real estate, at 12.4 inches. Said gargantuan Super AMOLED display sports a top-notch resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels and silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology (while lacking an actual notch), and perhaps most notably, your 720 bucks will be enough to buy you an S Pen in addition to the pink gold-coated tablet itself.





These are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty Woot is selling here at a $180 discount, mind you, and various bundle deals notwithstanding, this is the most money Tab S8+ buyers have ever been able to save (at least to our knowledge).





In case you're wondering, the jumbo-sized 12.4-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse still costs $900 at the time of this writing directly from Samsung , and while that happens to include a couple of pretty valuable gifts, this limited-time Woot promotion allows you to keep your spending to a minimum.