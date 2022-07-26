Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ is on sale at an incredible discount

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Pink Gold, S Pen Included, Brand New, Full Warranty $280 off (31%) $619 99 $899 99 Buy at Woot





and a handy S Pen included in its retail box. That's still not conventionally affordable by "normal" Android slate standards, but evidently, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is not your typical underpowered, half-baked, and inherently flawed iPad alternative. This gargantuan 12.4-incher comes with a blazing fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, an absolutely stunning design combining premium glass and metal while tipping the scales at a slender 567 grams, a handy S Pen included in its retail box.





All of that and the almost surprisingly large 10,090mAh battery equipped with 45W fast charging capabilities, the 128 gigs of internal storage space easily expandable using a good old fashioned microSD card slot, decent 8GB RAM count, and gorgeous Super AMOLED display supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology make this bad boy an undeniable steal at 620 bucks.





Although this killer new deal is brought to you by Woot, which specializes in selling refurbished products at unbeatable prices, these cheaper-than-ever Tab S8+ units are in fact brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and covered by a full standard manufacturer warranty.





Technically scheduled to run for nearly two more weeks at the time of this writing, the minimally-advertised special offer for "the office" could well expire in a matter of hours given the unprecedented $280 discount and Woot's undoubtedly limited available inventory in a pink gold color only.



