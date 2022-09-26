All of the best Samsung Galaxy tablets are on sale at big discounts right now
Following multiple scattered deals on everything from the decidedly humble (and affordable) Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) to the higher-end Tab S7 FE from 2021 and this year's premium Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra, Best Buy is now bringing all of the best Samsung tablets together for a bigger and lengthier sale than ever.
This time around, you have significantly more than 24 hours at your disposal to save big on a... big or bigger Android slate with solid or excellent specs in tow, although it's probably wise not to wait too long as some of these discounted devices could well go out of stock in a matter of days.
Get your Galaxy Tab S8 series powerhouse at a deep discount!
Every single member of the iPad Pro-rivaling Galaxy Tab S8 family is on sale at a special price at the time of this writing, and while bargain hunters will need to settle for a $100 markdown on the entry-level 128GB storage configuration of the "regular" 11-inch variant, you'll obviously have to opt for a top-of-the-line 512 gig Ultra model if you want to maximize your savings, taking them up to a cool 150 bucks.
The latter digital hoarder-friendly 14.6-inch beast is still pretty expensive, at a whopping $1,250, but for what it's worth, all Tab S8-series devices come with a handy stylus included at no extra cost, unlike the direct Apple-made competition.
The 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 and 12.4-inch Tab S8+ are also substantially cheaper than the latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro generations after these discounts of between $100 and $130, while the Tab S8 Ultra is... not that costly if you consider just its sheer size and 120Hz Super AMOLED greatness, not to mention all its battery juice, raw processing power, blazing fast charging, and insanely thin body.
Of course, all three Tab S8 family members are crazy thin and lightweight while packing super-large batteries with impressive 45W charging capabilities and even impressing with their photography skills. 120Hz refresh rate support is also a constant for this lineup, although the more compact 11-incher makes do with LCD screen technology in lieu of the superior AMOLED standard.
Samsung's older and cheaper tablets are also on sale
If you can't afford to spend north of six Benjamins on one of the best Android tablets money can buy, you can always opt for a... still-very-decent Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE at $430 and up with a built-in S Pen of its own or a 2022-refreshed Tab S6 Lite mid-ranger starting at 250 bucks after a pretty much unbeatable $100 price cut.
The Tab S7 FE (aka Fan Edition) offers a lot of the screen real estate undoubtedly requested by many hardcore Samsung fans on a significantly tighter budget than the Tab S8 lineup, while the Tab S6 Lite (2022) is... not bad for its reduced price, with a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 720 processor under the hood and "binge-ready" battery among its key selling points.
Somewhat inexplicably, the 2020-released Galaxy Tab S7+ is still on sale at an arguably excessive $699.99 after a fairly modest $150 discount that multiple retailers have been able to beat in the past.
Although cheaper than its 12.4-inch successor, this bad boy is quite hard to recommend right now... unless you inexplicably have a personal preference for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 monster or you simply can't put together the additional 100 bucks to purchase the newer and faster Tab S8 Plus.
