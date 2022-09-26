All of the best Samsung Galaxy tablets are on sale at big discounts right now





This time around, you have significantly more than 24 hours at your disposal to save big on a... big or bigger Android slate with solid or excellent specs in tow, although it's probably wise not to wait too long as some of these discounted devices could well go out of stock in a matter of days.

Get your Galaxy Tab S8 series powerhouse at a deep discount!





Every single member of the iPad Pro-rivaling Galaxy Tab S8 family is on sale at a special price at the time of this writing, and while bargain hunters will need to settle for a $100 markdown on the entry-level 128GB storage configuration of the "regular" 11-inch variant, you'll obviously have to opt for a top-of-the-line 512 gig Ultra model if you want to maximize your savings, taking them up to a cool 150 bucks.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 256GB with S-Pen: SAVE $120 NOW Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is seeing major discounts at Best Buy. You can get all storage versions with discounts of up to $150 for the 512GB of storage version. The offer also includes an S-Pen. $120 off (10%) $1079 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 128GB with S-Pen: SAVE $100 NOW The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is also seeing some discounts of up to $130 at Best Buy. Offer includes an S-Pen. $100 off (11%) $799 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8 128GB with S-Pen: SAVE $100 NOW The smallest Galaxy Tab S8 is also seeing discounts of up to $130 at Best Buy. Get it now. $100 off (14%) $599 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy





The latter digital hoarder-friendly 14.6-inch beast is still pretty expensive, at a whopping $1,250, but for what it's worth, all Tab S8-series devices come with a handy stylus included at no extra cost, unlike the direct Apple-made competition.





The 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 and 12.4-inch Tab S8+ are also substantially cheaper than the latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro generations after these discounts of between $100 and $130, while the Tab S8 Ultra is... not that costly if you consider just its sheer size and 120Hz Super AMOLED greatness, not to mention all its battery juice, raw processing power, blazing fast charging, and insanely thin body.









Of course, all three Tab S8 family members are crazy thin and lightweight while packing super-large batteries with impressive 45W charging capabilities and even impressing with their photography skills. 120Hz refresh rate support is also a constant for this lineup, although the more compact 11-incher makes do with LCD screen technology in lieu of the superior AMOLED standard.

Samsung's older and cheaper tablets are also on sale





Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 128GB with S-Pen: SAVE $150 NOW The still very impressive Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is seeing one of its lowest prices ever at Best Buy. You get an S-Pen too. $150 off (18%) $699 99 $849 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S-Pen: SAVE $100 NOW Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is also seeing one of its lowest prices ever at Best Buy. Get it now in both 64GB and 128GB of storage versions. $100 off (19%) $429 99 $529 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022): SAVE $100 NOW The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) now brings you better-than-ever value, with 29% off its regular price at Best Buy. $100 off (29%) $249 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy





The Tab S7 FE (aka Fan Edition) offers a lot of the screen real estate undoubtedly requested by many hardcore Samsung fans on a significantly tighter budget than the Tab S8 lineup, while the Tab S6 Lite (2022) is... not bad for its reduced price, with a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 720 processor under the hood and "binge-ready" battery among its key selling points.





Somewhat inexplicably, the 2020-released Galaxy Tab S7+ is still on sale at an arguably excessive $699.99 after a fairly modest $150 discount that multiple retailers have been able to beat in the past.



