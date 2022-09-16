Best Buy slashes all Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE prices for a limited time
If you're considering the purchase of one of the best Android tablets out there, odds are your list of candidates starts... and ends with Samsung. The world's largest smartphone vendor has a slate for pretty much anyone right now, regardless of your budget, preferred size, or other hardware requirements.
Last year's Galaxy Tab S7 FE, for instance, is perfect for folks who can't afford the newer and significantly more advanced Tab S8, S8+, or S8 Ultra and don't want to settle for the cheaper and humbler Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 (2021) or Tab S6 Lite (2022).
Normally available for $530 and up, the 12.4-inch Fan Edition sequel to 2020's 11-inch Tab S7 and 12.4-inch Tab S7+ hasn't been discounted as regularly or as deeply as you might presume looking at all the awesome Tab S8 series deals of the past couple of months.
But if you hurry, an entry-level Wi-Fi-only Tab S7 FE configuration can be yours for as little as $379.99 in a single Mystic Silver color from Best Buy. That represents a rare $150 markdown from the aforementioned starting price of this gigantic mid-ranger, and the exact same discount applies to the 128GB storage variant in black, pink, and green hues for one day only.
Finally, digital hoarders will probably be happy to see 256 gig units priced at $529.99 a pop in black, green, silver, and pink flavors after a substantial discount of their own of, you guessed it, 150 bucks.
Before deciding which of the three versions fits your needs best, you should also take into consideration their memory counts. These range from 4 to 6 to 8 gigs of the good stuff for 64, 128, and 256GB storage configurations respectively, which can make a world of difference depending on your day-to-day multitasking requirements.
Otherwise, of course, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE spec sheet is the same across the board, including a high-resolution LCD panel with good old fashioned 60Hz refresh rate support, as well as a reasonably powerful (for $380 and up) Snapdragon 778 processor, a hefty battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging capabilities, and perhaps most notably, a built-in S Pen you don't have to purchase separately at an extra charge.
