Samsung's refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) gets detailed in new leak

Samsung Android Tablets
Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Samsung debuted the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite around two years ago as its mid-range tablet offering and now the company is working on an updated model that should breathe new life into the offering.

Samsung is about to refresh the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite


Set to be marketed as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) instead of the Galaxy Tab S8 Lite, Pricebaba reports that the table will feature an upgraded chipset in the form of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G. The original model used Samsung’s Exynos 9611, so this change should introduce some very nice performance boosts.

Accompanying the new processor is said to be Google’s Android 12 with the latest version of Samsung’s One UI, meaning buyers will have access to all the newest software features.

And if that wasn’t enough, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) will come equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You’ll also have the option of Wi-Fi and LTE variants, priced at €379 and €439 respectively in Europe.

Other than this, though, the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite model is going to be identical to the original. That’s not a bad thing because it means there’ll be a lovely 10.4-inch LCD display with a 2,400 x 1,200p resolution, support for the S Pen stylus, AKG-backed speakers, and an 8-megapixel rear camera with a 5-megapixel front sensor.

Expect the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) to be announced in the coming weeks with a release shortly after. Separate reports claim Samsung is also working on a refreshed Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and a smaller Galaxy Tab S7 FE, suggesting it aims to target several price points at once.
