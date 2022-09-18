Best Buy has the beastly Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale at its highest discounts yet





This is only available today (Sunday, September 18), improving on the already substantial discounts offered by the same retailer for Labor Day on all Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra storage configurations (in a single color option).

The Graphite-coated 14.6-inch Android giant can be yours for the next few hours for as little as $949.99 with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, which is... not that little by conventional tablet standards.





But this is clearly not a "conventional" device, somehow beating the wasp waist of Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2021 while tipping the scales at a not-so-cumbersome 726 grams (considering that absolutely gigantic screen) and packing a massive 11,200mAh battery with blazing fast 45W charging capabilities.





If you can afford to spend an extra 50 bucks, you'll undoubtedly be delighted to know that the 256GB storage variant normally priced at a whopping $1,199.99 also offers four gigs of RAM on top of the 8GB memory count of the aforementioned entry-level model.





And then you have the completely state-of-the-art 16GB RAM/512GB storage version of the early 2022-released Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra , currently sold by Best Buy for $1,099.99 instead of its $1,399.99 list price.





All three of these bad boys naturally come packing the same ultra-high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, thus rivaling (although certainly not exceeding) the raw power delivered by the best iPads money can buy right now.





One important and very clear advantage the Tab S8 Ultra does hold over the competition is its built-in S Pen, which you don't have to pay extra for either today or on any other day of the week.