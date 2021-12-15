Galaxy Tab S8+ confirmed with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM (Geekbench)

Galaxy Tab S8+ will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, appears on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM

The Galaxy Tab S8+ will come with Android 12 out of the box, with Samsung's custom OneUI skin on top of it, and it may come in only one configuration of 8GB of RAM plus 128GB of internal storage.







Galaxy Tab S8 line: what we expect

Another recent leak showcased how the three tablets' displays will look like , and that the big 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have a small notch to house its two front-facing cameras, while the smaller models will come with uniform bezels and without a notch.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up