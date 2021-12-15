Notification Center

Samsung Android

Galaxy Tab S8+ confirmed with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM (Geekbench)

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Galaxy Tab S8+ confirmed by a Geekbench listing with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM
Leaks and rumors have pretty much painted the picture by now as to what to expect from Samsung's premium tablet lineup, the Galaxy Tab S8 line, which should become a rival to Apple's iPad Pro models. Now, MySmartPrice reports the Galaxy Tab S8+ has appeared on Geekbench, and the listing pretty much confirms the most important aspects of the tablets' specs.

Galaxy Tab S8+ will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, appears on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM


The 12.4-inch tablet has appeared with model number SM-X808U, and the listing confirms what was expected and rumored about it: the processor, which is to be Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The listing also reveals the model sports 8GB of RAM.

The tablet has scored 1223 points in Geekbench 5's single-core test, with 3195 points for multi-core. The listing reveals the processor to be an octa-core chip with a 1+3+4 core configuration, carrying the codename taro, which is known to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This chip is built on a 4nm fabrication process, which means it will be even more power-efficient and fast when compared to older gens.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ will come with Android 12 out of the box, with Samsung's custom OneUI skin on top of it, and it may come in only one configuration of 8GB of RAM plus 128GB of internal storage.


Other things expected from the tablet include a 120Hz display refresh rate for its 12.4-inch AMOLED panel. The device is reportedly going to be sold in two color options; Dark Gray and Silver. Keeping the lights on will likely be a 10,090mAh battery sell, and it is expected to launch with 5G support, alongside a WiFi-only variant.

Galaxy Tab S8 line: what we expect


The premium tablet lineup by Samsung is expected to feature three models: the base Galaxy Tab S8, the Tab S8+, and the powerhouse Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Recently, Samsung unwittingly revealed the three models' storage capacities and colors they will be sold in.

The biggest and mightiest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be available in three storage configurations: 128GB, 256, and 512GB. The two smaller tablets will come with only one 128GB storage configuration (at least in some markets that is).

Another recent leak showcased how the three tablets' displays will look like, and that the big 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have a small notch to house its two front-facing cameras, while the smaller models will come with uniform bezels and without a notch.


Other specs for the tablets have leaked months ago, back in May. First off, for the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, there will reportedly be a configuration with 128GB internal storage and 8GB of RAM, which should be plenty for comfortable multitasking. The tablet is expected to sport an 11-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz display refresh rate.

Powering the tablet will be a generous 8,000mAh battery, complemented by a 45W fast charging support.

The Tab S8+ is expected to come with a slightly bigger display at 12.4-inch with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it will instead be an OLED panel instead of an LCD, and should therefore ensure deeper blacks and richer colors. The battery on this model is reported to be a 10,090mAh cell, again with the 45W fast charging capabilities.

The beast Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be the most spec-rich one of the bunch. It will have a 14.6-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz display refresh rate. The two front cameras of the tablet will be an 8MP main one and a 5MP ultra-wide camera.

