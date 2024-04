Samsung's once-mighty Galaxy Tab S8+ is now a mighty bargain at a huge $350 discount

Unfortunately, Amazon is unlikely to be able to sell the Galaxy Tab S8+ at this massive discount for very long, so you'll have to decide pretty quickly if this is the Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9+ is worth an additional few hundred bucks. Unfortunately, Amazon is unlikely to be able to sell the Galaxy Tab S8+ at this massive discount for very long, so you'll have to decide pretty quickly if this is the best Android tablet for you or if something like theand Tab S9+ is worth an additional few hundred bucks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Screen with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $350 off (39%) Buy at Amazon





With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under its hood, the Tab S8 Plus is obviously not as powerful as Samsung's latest high-end slates. But compared to the "vanilla" Tab S9 , this deeply discounted bad boy is naturally larger, as well as a little thinner and more versatile as far as camera capabilities are concerned.





Galaxy Tab S9 is considerably costlier than the Tab S8+ at the time of this writing too, and with virtually no upgrades apart from a slightly faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, it's clearly hard to recommend that 11-inch model as the smarter buy. The really think about getting a marked-down Galaxy Tab S8 Plus while you can. The non-Plusis considerably costlier than the Tab S8+ at the time of this writing too, and with virtually no upgrades apart from a slightly faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, it's clearly hard to recommend that 11-inch model as the smarter buy. The Tab S9+ is of course even more expensive, so you should really, really,think about getting a marked-down Galaxy Tab S8 Plus while you can.





Amazon's hot new deal has landed shortly after a similar discount for the smaller and slightly cheaper Galaxy Tab S8 , being only available on a graphite colorway, which further suggests you have but a limited amount of time to pull the trigger here.



At its freshly reduced price, Samsung 's 12.4-inch high-ender (from a couple of years ago) also goes up against Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air mid-ranger (from a couple of years ago) in a value battle where it's mighty hard to disregard the device that comes bundled with a stylus as standard.

Can an early 2022-released 12.4-inch giant be considered one of the best tablets available in 2024? At a list price of $899.99 (and up), definitely not. But what if you can get it for a whopping 350 bucks less than usual? Now that's a killer deal you need to at least ponder for a few minutes before discarding it in favor of a newer model.