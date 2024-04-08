Up Next:
Samsung's once-mighty Galaxy Tab S8+ is now a mighty bargain at a huge $350 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Can an early 2022-released 12.4-inch giant be considered one of the best tablets available in 2024? At a list price of $899.99 (and up), definitely not. But what if you can get it for a whopping 350 bucks less than usual? Now that's a killer deal you need to at least ponder for a few minutes before discarding it in favor of a newer model.
Unfortunately, Amazon is unlikely to be able to sell the Galaxy Tab S8+ at this massive discount for very long, so you'll have to decide pretty quickly if this is the best Android tablet for you or if something like the Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9+ is worth an additional few hundred bucks.
With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under its hood, the Tab S8 Plus is obviously not as powerful as Samsung's latest high-end slates. But compared to the "vanilla" Tab S9, this deeply discounted bad boy is naturally larger, as well as a little thinner and more versatile as far as camera capabilities are concerned.
The non-Plus Galaxy Tab S9 is considerably costlier than the Tab S8+ at the time of this writing too, and with virtually no upgrades apart from a slightly faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, it's clearly hard to recommend that 11-inch model as the smarter buy. The Tab S9+ is of course even more expensive, so you should really, really, really think about getting a marked-down Galaxy Tab S8 Plus while you can.
Amazon's hot new deal has landed shortly after a similar discount for the smaller and slightly cheaper Galaxy Tab S8, being only available on a graphite colorway, which further suggests you have but a limited amount of time to pull the trigger here.
