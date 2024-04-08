Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Samsung's once-mighty Galaxy Tab S8+ is now a mighty bargain at a huge $350 discount

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's once-mighty Galaxy Tab S8+ is now a mighty bargain at a huge $350 discount
Can an early 2022-released 12.4-inch giant be considered one of the best tablets available in 2024? At a list price of $899.99 (and up), definitely not. But what if you can get it for a whopping 350 bucks less than usual? Now that's a killer deal you need to at least ponder for a few minutes before discarding it in favor of a newer model.

Unfortunately, Amazon is unlikely to be able to sell the Galaxy Tab S8+ at this massive discount for very long, so you'll have to decide pretty quickly if this is the best Android tablet for you or if something like the Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9+ is worth an additional few hundred bucks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Screen with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included
$350 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under its hood, the Tab S8 Plus is obviously not as powerful as Samsung's latest high-end slates. But compared to the "vanilla" Tab S9, this deeply discounted bad boy is naturally larger, as well as a little thinner and more versatile as far as camera capabilities are concerned.

The non-Plus Galaxy Tab S9 is considerably costlier than the Tab S8+ at the time of this writing too, and with virtually no upgrades apart from a slightly faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, it's clearly hard to recommend that 11-inch model as the smarter buy. The Tab S9+ is of course even more expensive, so you should really, really, really think about getting a marked-down Galaxy Tab S8 Plus while you can.

Amazon's hot new deal has landed shortly after a similar discount for the smaller and slightly cheaper Galaxy Tab S8, being only available on a graphite colorway, which further suggests you have but a limited amount of time to pull the trigger here.

Recommended Stories
At its freshly reduced price, Samsung's 12.4-inch high-ender (from a couple of years ago) also goes up against Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air mid-ranger (from a couple of years ago) in a value battle where it's mighty hard to disregard the device that comes bundled with a stylus as standard.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon

Latest News

New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
TikTok's US fate still uncertain, but EU politicians love the app
TikTok's US fate still uncertain, but EU politicians love the app
The Motorola ThinkPhone means business, especially at that sweet $300 discount on Motorola.com
The Motorola ThinkPhone means business, especially at that sweet $300 discount on Motorola.com
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless