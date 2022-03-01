 The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ deal just got even better - PhoneArena

Deals

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ deal just got even better

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ deal just got even better
At first glance, the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra have everything they could possibly need to become the best Android tablets money can buy in 2022. But that may not count for much if you can't actually buy or are forced to wait many weeks on end to receive Samsung's newest top-shelf iPad Pro alternatives.

While the device manufacturer itself is struggling to keep up with the seemingly overwhelming US demand for the entire ultra-high-end tablet family, Amazon can promise rapid nationwide delivery as far as multiple "regular" and Plus models are concerned.

Even better, the e-commerce giant is throwing in both instant discounts and free credit towards future purchases right now to further sweeten what many appear to already consider very attractive deals.

If that happens to sound familiar, it's probably because Amazon treated early Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ adopters to complimentary credit from day one of the two slates' actual availability. The added perk is now a digital coupon you need to "clip" at checkout to shave $50 and $75 off the regular prices of the 11 and 12.4-inch powerhouses respectively.

To be crystal clear, you're looking at device savings of 50 and 75 bucks, as well as $50 and $75 credit you can use during your next Amazon.com shopping session for... whatever you want.

This hot new combo deal easily beats Best Buy's current gift card offers, while Samsung can hook you up with similar overall savings in the form of official store credit and Google Play discounts... as long as you're willing to wait until April 1, 8, or 22 for your Tab S8 or S8+ order to be fulfilled.

Unfortunately, Amazon doesn't seem to have the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra colossus in stock at all at the time of this writing, and the same goes for the 256GB storage configuration of the Tab S8+. 

On the bright side, the 128 gig Tab S8 Plus and the "standard" Galaxy Tab S8 in both 128 and 256GB storage variants are available in multiple colors at their special prices with their special credit included and March 4 delivery estimates.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are here packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are here packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Feb 09, 2022, 9:00 AM, by Iskren Gaidarov
Samsung is improving the Android tablet experience in ways Google never bothered to (LumaFusion on Galaxy Tab S8)
featured
featured
Samsung is improving the Android tablet experience in ways Google never bothered to (LumaFusion on Galaxy Tab S8)
Feb 10, 2022, 3:50 AM, by Rado Minkov

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specs
  • Display 11.0 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 8000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ specs
$900 Special Samsung
  • Display 12.4 inches 2800 x 1752 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 12
