Samsung is improving the Android tablet experience in ways Google never bothered to (LumaFusion on Galaxy Tab S8)
For many years I've been going through Android tablets, Windows tablets and iPads, figuring out what's great about them and where they're lacking, and trying to find the one tablet that's closest to a real PC replacement.
Android is super open to the user, but the iPad has absolutely must-have, professional apps that Google's Android operating system just doesn't. Those have always been exclusive to the iPad, and notably include Procreate, a powerful drawing app, and LumaFusion, a powerful video editor…
But during the Unpacked Event yesterday Samsung just casually mentioned something none of us tablet fans expected at all – the once-iPad exclusive LumaFusion is being brought to Android! By Samsung, for it's upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series!
Samsung takes Android seriously by bringing iPad-exclusive apps over, something Google should've done already
By now it's pretty evident that Google has given up on the whole "Android as a tablet operating system" concept, and I'd argue Samsung is the only company that's really pushing things forwards for Android tablet users.
Samsung bringing one of the iPad's most valuable, exclusive apps, and by far the best tablet video editor out there – LumaFusion – over to Android is a big deal.
Android is already lacking in good video editors, and having LumaFusion as an option – an app so well-known for its capabilities – will make iPad users turn their heads. And, will give one more big reason for anyone looking to be productive on a tablet to consider Android this time, particularly the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.
Why LumaFusion matters
LumaFusion is a powerful multi-layer video editing app that I've personally used countless times on my iPad, and I know many others who have. It's just so much fun to use, playbacks and renders videos fast, much faster than you'd normally see even on a decent Windows computer.
LumaFusion inevitably ends up being used by nearly every productive iPad user who's looking to edit videos, also thanks in part to how similar it is to the desktop versions of iMovie and Final Cut Pro X, thus feeling familiar.
Plus, it's a tablet app that you pay once for, and you're done – use it forever. While most video editors Android currently has are ridiculous – expensive, subscription-based, casual (as in – not professional whatsoever), with way less features. Generally much less usable, arguably not worthwhile for any professional video editor, or even enthusiast.
So again – while the iPad is pretty much the only tablet that has been known to work for professionals thanks in big part to its exclusive apps, now Samsung is about to even the odds in favor of its Android tablets. And who knows, if the Galaxy Tab S8 series is a success – Samsung might be able to bring even more iPad apps over to Android!
This isn't the first time Samsung has improved Android in ways Google didn't bother – Samsung DeX
I recently wrote about why I love the Galaxy Tab's one huge advantage over iPad Pro – Samsung DeX. Regardless of how many expensive iPads, with expensive keyboards I buy, and how the package ends up looking like an actual laptop – iPadOS still lacks a "desktop mode" – something that empowers the user for enhanced productivity.
You have split-screen apps and slide-over apps, and for me at least, the whole thing is a bit of a mess to use for serious work.
But if we look at Samsung – sure, it delivers a similar split-screen experience by default, should you need it, but press one button on your Galaxy Tab S that says "DeX" and all of the sudden you get an interface that closely resembles Windows, and not just visually.
DeX has a taskbar showing all of your running apps, a Start menu, all apps can open in resizable windows – just get a keyboard for your Galaxy Tab and you're off to do all the PC-style productivity you want.
Again, DeX is a Samsung feature, exclusive to Samsung's midrange and flagship Android tablets. But Google itself should've brought a similar desktop mode to Android a long time ago, help make Android tablets more popular, yet it never bothered.
The "fun" thing is, as a while back as two years ago the news broke that Android 10 has a "hidden desktop mode", but it stayed just that – an underdeveloped "hidden" feature. Now we're almost up to Android 13 and some of us are still waiting on that feature to become useful, fully functional.
It's hard to be an Android tablet fan. Thank heavens for Samsung for being the one-man army that pushes Android tablets forwards, and into actual iPad-competitor territory.
Even just how much effort Samsung has put into the S Pen stylus is admirable, and once again – a rare sight on Android
The iPad has the Apple Pencil. Pair that with the aforementioned Procreate app (me and countless other artists sure did) and once again – you've got yourself a professional set-up. A portable, perfectly capable one.
Now, since Samsung has managed to strike a deal to bring LumaFusion to its Android tablets, again – I sure do hope it can do the same with Procreate too.
Because Samsung is already the iPad's only real competitor on the Android side, that offers tablets with a great stylus, and a free one at that – what it needs is to keep "stealing" more great apps from Apple's App Store over to Android.
To be fair, when it comes to drawing, Android already has some great apps, for example the one Samsung showcased during its Unpacked event – Clip Studio Paint. It's not a new one, mind you.
As a tablet enthusiast, I've already tried it many times on different Samsung tablets, and while it's impressive how much of a desktop-grade app that is, it's also its downside. Clip Studio Paint's interface is pretty overwhelming and seemingly designed with a mouse pointer in mind, not so much for tablets.
While if Samsung was to bring Procreate over to Android – a perfectly-adapted drawing app for tablets, now that's be another big reason for every iPad professional to turn their head towards Android. But let's not get too greedy and ahead of ourselves.
In any case, only time will tell. But, Samsung is doing great things – going through great and sometimes surprisingly unexpected lengths to deliver the best Android tablets that truly rival, and even surpass the iPad in some areas.
Great work, Samsung. In the name of tablet fans – we take notice and really appreciate it.
