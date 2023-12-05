Samsung is practically giving away its Galaxy Tab S8 lineup through these awesome holiday deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are already over and gone. Does it mean we have to wait another year for the chance to get a new Galaxy tablet at an unbeatable price? Apparently not, for the official Samsung store has prepared something to satisfy every bargain hunter this Christmas. Unbelievably, it has discounted the entire Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, helping you make the most of every penny spent.
Let’s see what your investment gives you here. The Galaxy Tab S8 now costs a tad over $100 (with a suitable trade-in) and offers beautiful visuals, a compact 11-inch display, an ultra-wide selfie camera for crisp video chats, and enough battery life to power up your binge-watching sessions. When you think about it, no other tablet in that price bracket can give you the same Snapdragon performance, impressive build, and overall quality that you get with this puppy.
Coughing up a bit more money helps you get even more horsepower, a better display, and more battery life in the face of the incredible Galaxy Tab S8+. As for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, this one needs no introduction. It may have been released in 2022, but it easily beats many of the best tablets in 2023.
Let’s not forget that all three models also support the handy DeX Multitasking mode by Samsung, which allows you to turn your tablet into a PC for enhanced multitasking in a compact size. All three Galaxy slates are also equipped with a superb quad-speaker system enhanced by Dolby Atmos.
There’s no beating our gums here when we say these tablets indeed provide incredible value for money. Here are our two cents: if you need a new Android tablet right now and would like to get one with an impressively huge discount, we suggest you pull the trigger on one of Samsung’s deals while they’re still available.
At the moment, you can get the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at $380 off, claim $270 in savings on the “middle child,” or opt for the vanilla Tab S8 and save as much as $190. As you might have guessed, those price cuts are up for grabs by everyone. That’s right, no trade-ins are needed. However, if you have something you can offer the official store as a trade-in, you can get an extra up to $405 off on all three models.
Now, saving between 71 and 85% on a brand-new, untouched, and unopened tablet from Samsung’s flagship line of 2022 sounds pretty awesome. If you agree, we suggest you act fast and get the model you like the most. At that price, Samsung is practically giving its tablets away right now.
This massive slate comes with a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display, plenty of RAM and storage space onboard, meaning you can run anything you can think of without having to put up with annoying stutters. With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, this slate shouldn’t disappoint with its performance.
