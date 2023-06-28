Killer new deal knocks the jumbo-sized Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ down to an unbeatable price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Have you decided which of Samsung's threefourfive new Android tablets expected to come out by the end of this year are you more likely to buy? We know, it's not easy to settle on just one member of the impending Galaxy Tab S9 family, especially in the absence of so many key details and with so many interesting Tab S8 and Tab S7 series deals coming at you from every direction.
The latest compelling promotion is available today only at Woot, which obviously means you don't have a lot of time to consider the appeal and value of a $449.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.
That's where we come in, recommending you pull the trigger as soon as possible if you're into jumbo-sized slates with stellar battery life, excellent content playing abilities on the move, and respectable processing power.
With a 12.4-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display, hefty 10,090mAh battery equipped with 45W charging capabilities, four loud AKG speakers supporting Dolby Atmos Surround Sound technology, and a Snapdragon 865 chipset on deck, this bad boy is clearly a better choice than the Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger currently sold at a similar price by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.
Of course, the newer Galaxy Tab S8+ and even the smaller Tab S8 are better than the Tab S7+ in many ways, but they're also not available for as little as 450 bucks. That reduced Woot price includes a full 1-year Samsung warranty and a handy S Pen, mind you, making the huge tablet's value proposition even better than it might look at first glance.
The urgency and attractiveness of this 24-hour-only sale are made that much more obvious by the availability of a single Mystic Black colorway at this unbeatable price, as well as a very recent Amazon deal that's still up for grabs right now but will probably not remain so much longer.
Besides, Amazon is charging 50 bucks more than Woot anyway for the exact same device in the same storage configuration and single hue, so we really can't stress enough how extremely cool this hot new promo truly is and how sorry you might be if you miss it.
