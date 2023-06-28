Killer new deal knocks the jumbo-sized Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ down to an unbeatable price

three

four





The latest compelling promotion is available today only at Woot, which obviously means you don't have a lot of time to consider the appeal and value of a $449.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 Processor, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 5MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Mystic Black, New, S Pen Included, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $449 99 $699 99 Expired Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 Processor, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 5MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Mystic Black, S Pen Included $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





That's where we come in, recommending you pull the trigger as soon as possible if you're into jumbo-sized slates with stellar battery life, excellent content playing abilities on the move, and respectable processing power.





With a 12.4-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display, hefty 10,090mAh battery equipped with 45W charging capabilities, four loud AKG speakers supporting Dolby Atmos Surround Sound technology, and a Snapdragon 865 chipset on deck, this bad boy is clearly a better choice than the Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger currently sold at a similar price by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.









The urgency and attractiveness of this 24-hour-only sale are made that much more obvious by the availability of a single Mystic Black colorway at this unbeatable price, as well as a very recent Amazon deal that's still up for grabs right now but will probably not remain so much longer.





Besides, Amazon is charging 50 bucks more than Woot anyway for the exact same device in the same storage configuration and single hue, so we really can't stress enough how extremely cool this hot new promo truly is and how sorry you might be if you miss it. Besides, Amazon is charging 50 bucks more than Woot anyway for the exact same device in the same storage configuration and single hue, so we really can't stress enough how extremely cool this hot new promo truly is and how sorry you might be if you miss it.