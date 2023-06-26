Once again, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ drops to its lowest price at Amazon
Years ago, consumers didn’t have much choice when it came to tablets. Today, the picture is totally different. Seeking high-end devices can turn out to be a disaster without someone to guide your way. That’s where we come in, once again, to lead you through the virtual world and help you find a solid tablet that can meet all your needs and not break the bank. Today, we’ve got a great deal for you: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ recently dropped to its lowest price at Amazon.
Amazon is very generous with this deal. Not only do you get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ at its lowest price, but you can also take advantage of free returns if needed. The Android tablet is sold along with the S Pen. The device also works with a keyboard, but it’s not included in the box. Additionally, while Amazon sells this powerhouse in several colors, the 41% discount applies only to the tablet in Mystic Black with 128GB of internal storage space.
For starters, Samsung equipped this beast with a massive 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging that should be able to keep up with all your activities. The South Korean tech giant added a 12.4-inch edge-over-edge Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Samsung even incorporated the Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset. Isn’t that something?
The Galaxy Tab S7+ supports video recording in 4K at 30fps. It also sports a dual rear camera with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide sensor. Additionally, the Samsung tablet has an 8MP front-facing camera.
While the Galaxy Tab S7+ has had various promotions over the past few months, such an impressive price drop of 41% hasn’t been seen at Amazon for over eight months. Needless to say, the tempting discount makes the high-end tablet all the more desirable.
But this tablet isn’t good just because of its discount. It’s packed with so many fantastic features that make it simply irresistible. Even though Samsung launched the device several years ago, it remains an incredible powerhouse that enjoys quite the demand.
