The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ can still be yours at a lower price on Amazon
In case you missed it, Amazon launched a massive sale on the high-performance Galaxy Tab S7+ with 128GB of storage space a few weeks ago. The deal is still live, allowing you to snatch the Samsung tablet at a much more affordable price.
The Galaxy Tab S7 series saw the introduction of the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S9 series. That’s why we believe there won’t be many other chances to snatch this device at a lower price. So, if you like Samsung devices but don’t feel like splurging on the latest tablets by the South Korean tech giant, we suggest you consider purchasing this one before the deal expires.
Samsung added the Snapdragon 865+ chipset under the hood to make this high-end tablet even more impressive. And impressive it is indeed, for it also supports DeX mode for those times when you need to turn the tablet into a fully functioning laptop.
Speaking about fast charging, the Galaxy Tab S7+ supports 45W fast charging, filling up the tank of the enormous 10,090mAh battery in less than 100 minutes. If you don’t feel like shelling out the extra few bucks for a 45W charger, there’s a 10W one included in the box. With this one, however, you’d have to wait three hours for the device to replenish completely.
This device might be several years old, but it still lands on par with most of its Android competitors. Not counting the more contemporary iterations of the Galaxy Tab series, that is. Right off the bat, the tablet is decidedly impressive. It showcases a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and a responsive 120Hz refresh rate.
You get plenty of other cool stuff, such as a fingerprint scanner, AKG quad speakers with surround sound technology by Dolby Atmos, fast charging, and many more. Given that you can now get this tablet for less than $500, we believe it delivers quite some value for money that justifies its purchase.
