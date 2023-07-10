The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
If you’ve always wanted to get a quality mid-range tablet by Samsung but never quite wanted to dig deeper into your pockets for it, you’ve come to the right place. The excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is heavily discounted at Best Buy during the Prime Day event at the merchant. Get it while you still can!
Best Buy is incredibly generous with this offer! Not only did the merchant slash prices for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, allowing you to save $180 on this device, but it also threw in not one but four gifts! If that’s not a tempting offer, we really don’t know what is! The gifts include a six-month free trial of the Norton - 360 Deluxe software security, 100GB of Google One, completely free for three months, and more!
No doubt, the deal is tempting. But what makes the tablet by Samsung itself desirable? Well, the reason is more than one. To begin with, the device features a large 12.4-inch screen with a 1600 x 2560 resolution. So, you should be able to enjoy clear and vivid images. In terms of battery life, this bad boy should last you the whole day without the need to charge, thanks to its massive 10,090mAh battery.
What many people love about this tablet is that, unlike many tablets of today that support pens, this one actually has the S Pen included in the box! In other words, you can turn your tablet into the perfect drawing and note-taking device at no additional cost.
Powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is by no means the best Samsung tablet. Nevertheless, the device should facilitate day-to-day activities, such as watching favorite videos and playing light games without hiccups. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage space.
