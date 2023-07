The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day

No doubt, the deal is tempting. But what makes the tablet by Samsung itself desirable? Well, the reason is more than one. To begin with, the device features a large 12.4-inch screen with a 1600 x 2560 resolution. So, you should be able to enjoy clear and vivid images. In terms of battery life, this bad boy should last you the whole day without the need to charge, thanks to its massive 10,090mAh battery.Powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is by no means the best Samsung tablet. Nevertheless, the device should facilitate day-to-day activities, such as watching favorite videos and playing light games without hiccups. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage space.What many people love about this tablet is that, unlike many tablets of today that support pens, this one actually has the S Pen included in the box! In other words, you can turn your tablet into the perfect drawing and note-taking device at no additional cost.