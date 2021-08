Samsung's latest S Pen touting 5G tablet lands in the US

Samsung says it's powered by an octa-core SoC with clock speeds up to 4.2GHz, which appears to be a typo. Our industry peers have hinted that it's the 6 nm Snapdragon 778G 5G which kind of doesn't make sense. We have reached out to Samsung for clarification.Moving on, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will be sold in the color Mystic Black in the US. Starting tomorrow, you will be able to get it from Samsung.com, AT&T, and Verizon for $669. Availability will be expanded to T-Mobile, UScellular, and other retailers at some point in the future.