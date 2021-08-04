Samsung's latest S Pen touting 5G tablet lands in the US

Samsung's latest S Pen touting 5G tablet lands in the US1
The slate is a stripped-down version of the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ and comes in both 5G and Wi-Fi versions. The two variants are pretty similar: both feature a 12.4-inches LCD screen, an 8MP rear and 5MP front camera, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, and S Pen support. They run Android 11.
The 5G version is powered by the 8nm Snapdragon 750G 5G chip. The Wi-Fi version is a bit of a mystery.
Moving on, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will be sold in the color Mystic Black in the US. Starting tomorrow, you will be able to get it from Samsung.com, AT&T, and Verizon for $669. Availability will be expanded to T-Mobile, UScellular, and other retailers at some point in the future.
Preorders for the Wi-Fi model will begin on August 5 at $529.99. It will be released in September and it will be available in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink.
Both models come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Internal memory can be expanded using a microSD card. Samsung is also offering $80 in instant credit to those who buy or pre-order the slate.