Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Here are two different ways to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at a discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 10, 2020, 9:50 AM
Here are two different ways to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at a discount
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is without a doubt one of the best Android slates you can get on a tight budget right now, but the same actually goes for the slightly older Tab S5e as well. To make sure the newer mid-ranger appeals to an even wider audience than a few months ago, when US sales kicked off at $350 and up, Samsung is offering prospective buyers two chances to pay less than that for a presumably limited time only.

By itself, the 10.4-incher is marked down on Samsung's official US website to $299.99 in a 64GB storage variant and $379.99 with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, saving you a cool 50 bucks compared to the $349.99 and $429.99 list prices of the two Wi-Fi-only configurations.

But you can technically shave an even heftier $100 off the Tab S6 Lite if you choose to purchase this thing alongside a productivity-enhancing Cover Keyboard accessory. The special bundle normally costs $450 if you opt for an entry-level storage configuration and $530 as far as a digital hoarder-friendly 128GB model is concerned.

Check out the deal here

 

In other words, you can essentially get the book cover keyboard for free at the time of this writing. That's a pretty cool gift for a more than respectable multitasking device with a decent screen in tow sporting a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, as well as an Exynos 9611 processor under the hood that's... not very impressive.

It's important to keep your expectations relatively low in regards to this keyboard too, which won't exactly turn the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite into a high-end laptop replacement. Manufactured by Targus rather than Samsung itself, the versatile cover will protect your slate from the occasional bump and scratch in addition to helping you get some work done on the fly and even holding your S Pen safely in place.

By the way, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite does come with a stylus included as standard, so you can get quite a lot of stuff for as little as 350 bucks right now. Although the comparison is not entirely fair, a 2019-released 10.5-inch iPad Air typically costs a whopping $757 and up when bundled with an Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 10.4 inches
    2000 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9610
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Here are two different ways to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at a discount
Popular stories
Amazon Echo Studio comes with a free Echo Show 5 in tow at Best Buy
Popular stories
Best places to get Samsung Galaxy S20 on sale right now
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy
Popular stories
Expires in - 12h 59minThe excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are on sale at a massive discount... again
Popular stories
The impressive Garmin Vivoactive 3 is on sale at an insane price with an extended warranty

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy
Popular stories
New Surface Duo images appear as release draws closer
Popular stories
Verizon's answer to T-Mobile's huge 5G expansion is... not very impressive
Popular stories
Target is reportedly already selling the Galaxy Watch 3, which was also spotted at a Best Buy
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unboxing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless