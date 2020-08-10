Here are two different ways to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at a discount





By itself, the 10.4-incher is marked down on Samsung's official US website to $299.99 in a 64GB storage variant and $379.99 with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, saving you a cool 50 bucks compared to the $349.99 and $429.99 list prices of the two Wi-Fi-only configurations.





But you can technically shave an even heftier $100 off the Tab S6 Lite if you choose to purchase this thing alongside a productivity-enhancing Cover Keyboard accessory. The special bundle normally costs $450 if you opt for an entry-level storage configuration and $530 as far as a digital hoarder-friendly 128GB model is concerned.









In other words, you can essentially get the book cover keyboard for free at the time of this writing. That's a pretty cool gift for a more than respectable multitasking device with a decent screen in tow sporting a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, as well as an Exynos 9611 processor under the hood that's... not very impressive.





It's important to keep your expectations relatively low in regards to this keyboard too, which won't exactly turn the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite into a high-end laptop replacement. Manufactured by Targus rather than Samsung itself, the versatile cover will protect your slate from the occasional bump and scratch in addition to helping you get some work done on the fly and even holding your S Pen safely in place.





By the way, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite does come with a stylus included as standard, so you can get quite a lot of stuff for as little as 350 bucks right now. Although the comparison is not entirely fair, a 2019-released 10.5-inch iPad Air typically costs a whopping $757 and up when bundled with an Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.