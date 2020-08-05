Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View

Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View
Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Samsung's old Galaxy Tab S5e can still be a smart buy at this hefty discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 05, 2020, 6:47 AM
Samsung's old Galaxy Tab S5e can still be a smart buy at this hefty discount
While Samsung doesn't sell quite as many different tablet models as smartphones, it is getting increasingly difficult to keep track of every single new addition to the Galaxy Tab S family. Instead of just one Tab S6 sequel, for instance, the tech giant is gearing up to unveil both "regular" and plus-sized variants of the Tab S7 later today.

These bad boys are set to arrive a measly few months after the Tab S6 Lite, which is obviously not the world's most powerful Android slate, following in the footsteps of the early 2019-released Tab S5e with mid-range specifications and a premium design of its own. 

But the older mid-end tablet can actually be a smarter purchase than its Lite-branded successor... as long as you know where to look and when to pull the trigger. Right now, Costco members can pay as little as 350 bucks for a 128GB storage configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e bundled with a 128GB memory card.

Check out the deal here



This is not the entry-level variant, mind you, but rather one that normally costs $480 by itself with 6 gigs of RAM also on deck. In case you're wondering, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is priced at $430 in a 128GB storage configuration only packing a 4GB memory count, and because that thing is still pretty new, hefty discounts like the one currently available at Costco are nowhere to be found.

Interestingly, the Tab S5e is both thinner and lighter than the Tab S6 Lite, at an incredible 5.5mm and 400 grams respectively, despite matching the 7,040mAh battery capacity of the newer slate. The mid-range oldie also sports a higher-quality and higher-resolution 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display while packing a Snapdragon 670 processor that's probably not a lot slower than the Exynos 9611 powering the Tab S6 Lite.

The only thing that the older, cheaper, and sleeker Samsung tablet appears to be missing is a built-in S Pen, which could prove a major inconvenience for some people. You just have to decide for yourself if that's a real problem, and if not, you should sign up for a Costco membership as soon as possible. 

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S5e
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e View Full specs
  • Display 10.5 inches
    2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 19h 3minWoot is running yet another massive 24-hour-only sale on iPhones and Apple Watches
Popular stories
Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for as little as $85
Popular stories
T-Mobile has the high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 on sale at a huge discount
Popular stories
These are some of the best AirPods Pro and second-gen AirPods deals yet
Popular stories
Google offers 3 months of Disney+ and Stadia Pro, other perks to select customers
Popular stories
The newest deals on Misfit's Wear OS smartwatches are almost too good to be true

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series
Popular stories
Target is reportedly already selling the Galaxy Watch 3, which was also spotted at a Best Buy
Popular stories
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G
Popular stories
OnePlus 8T allegedly shows up on Geekbench with a new chip and OS

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless