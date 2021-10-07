Notification Center

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung rolls out One UI 3.1.1 to a couple of Galaxy Tab tablets

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung rolls out One UI 3.1.1 to a couple of Galaxy Tab tablets
Last month, Samsung rolled out the One UI 3.1.1 update to the Galaxy Tab S7 series, which included some of the feature that the South Korean manufacturer recently added to its foldable smartphones. Starting this week, a similar update is delivered to some of the cheaper Samsung tablets, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

It’s hard to tell which features from the One UI 3.1.1 update have been selected to be added to these two tablets, but the changelog does mention that in brings improvements to the multi-window and edge panel (via TizenHelp).

Additionally, the update includes the Labs feature, along with improved “overall stability” and the September security patch. This is pretty significant update that weighs in at 1.3GB, so make sure you have enough storage space before attempting to download and install it.

Both One UI 3.1.1 updates are now rolling out in Europe, but we can safely assume that Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab Active units in other regions will receive the update in the coming weeks.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 specs
$510 Special Samsung $490 Special Samsung
  • Display 8.0 inches 1920 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9810 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5050 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specs
Review
8.0
$350 Special BestBuy $350 Special Samsung $318 Newegg
View more offers
  • Display 10.4 inches 2000 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

