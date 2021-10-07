Samsung rolls out One UI 3.1.1 to a couple of Galaxy Tab tablets

Last month, Samsung rolled out the One UI 3.1.1 update to the Galaxy Tab S7 series
, which included some of the feature that the South Korean manufacturer recently added to its foldable smartphones. Starting this week, a similar update is delivered to some of the cheaper Samsung tablets, the Galaxy Tab Active 3
and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
.
It’s hard to tell which features from the One UI 3.1
.1 update have been selected to be added to these two tablets, but the changelog does mention that in brings improvements to the multi-window and edge
panel (via TizenHelp
).
Additionally, the update includes the Labs feature, along with improved “overall stability
” and the September security patch. This is pretty significant update that weighs in at 1.3GB, so make sure you have enough storage space before attempting to download and install it.
Both One UI 3.1.1 updates are now rolling out in Europe, but we can safely assume that Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
and Galaxy Tab Active units in other regions will receive the update in the coming weeks.