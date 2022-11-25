Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung's latest and greatest rugged tablet is on sale at huge Black Friday discounts

Designed with a very specific type of user in mind, rugged devices like the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro rarely crack our list of the best tablets money can buy (for a "normal" consumer). But when such an incredibly robust 10.1-incher with a built-in S Pen and 4G LTE connectivity is on sale at up to a $226.25 discount just a couple of months after a commercial US debut, we find ourselves absolutely compelled to add this to the greatest Black Friday tablet deals available right now.

In theory, you have three days to save that small fortune on a cellular-enabled Tab Active 4 Pro model with 128 gigs of storage space and a 6GB RAM count, and the same goes for a similarly high $210 discount you can currently claim if you're willing to settle for half that local digital hoarding room and two less gigs of memory.

Alternatively, you're obviously free to try to make do without cellular connectivity out in the most demanding work environments and save $179.74 or $196.25 on a Wi-Fi-only Android 12 slate with a combination of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage or 6 and 128 gigs respectively.

We'll be honest, it was fairly clear straight off the bat that these types of Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotions would come from the way Samsung priced the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro in all four aforementioned variants.

While nearly indestructible, this bad boy is at its core a decidedly mid-range tablet with a Snapdragon 778 processor under the hood, fairly humdrum 13 and 8MP rear and front-facing cameras respectively, as well as a curiously small 7,600mAh battery on deck.

Then again, that battery just so happens to be easy to replace by anyone, which is not something the "mainstream" Galaxy Tab S8 or iPad Air (2022) are capable of, and the 10.1-inch screen sports a nice resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and full functionality with gloves on, as well as in the most challenging weather conditions.

Last but certainly not least, the tablet's recent release on Android 12 all but guarantees both Android 13 and Android 14 updates (at the very least) will come... sooner or later, which is naturally not what we can say about the older 8-inch Galaxy Tab Active 3 and 10.1-inch Tab Active Pro.
