Samsung's latest and greatest rugged tablet is on sale at huge Black Friday discounts





In theory, you have three days to save that small fortune on a cellular-enabled Tab Active 4 Pro model with 128 gigs of storage space and a 6GB RAM count, and the same goes for a similarly high $210 discount you can currently claim if you're willing to settle for half that local digital hoarding room and two less gigs of memory.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro Wi-Fi + 4G LTE Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Black $226 off (28%) $592 75 $819 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro Wi-Fi + 4G LTE Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Black $210 off (28%) $549 $759 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Black $196 off (28%) $512 75 $709 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Black $180 off (28%) $470 25 $649 99 Buy at Amazon





Alternatively, you're obviously free to try to make do without cellular connectivity out in the most demanding work environments and save $179.74 or $196.25 on a Wi-Fi-only Android 12 slate with a combination of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage or 6 and 128 gigs respectively.





We'll be honest, it was fairly clear straight off the bat that these types of Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotions would come from the way Samsung priced the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro in all four aforementioned variants.





While nearly indestructible, this bad boy is at its core a decidedly mid-range tablet with a Snapdragon 778 processor under the hood, fairly humdrum 13 and 8MP rear and front-facing cameras respectively, as well as a curiously small 7,600mAh battery on deck.





Then again, that battery just so happens to be easy to replace by anyone, which is not something the "mainstream" Galaxy Tab S8 or iPad Air (2022) are capable of, and the 10.1-inch screen sports a nice resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and full functionality with gloves on, as well as in the most challenging weather conditions.



