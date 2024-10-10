See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Get an early start on your holiday shopping with this hot new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ deal!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ front and back
I'm certainly not going to recommend you stuff a Christmas stocking with a jumbo-sized 11-inch tablet this year for obvious... logistical reasons, but if you're looking to make a Samsung fan happy this holiday season while keeping your spending to a minimum, the Galaxy Tab A9+ feels like an absolute must-buy right now.

No, it's clearly not too early to cross a loved one off the list of people you need to get gifts for, although it is important to decide who you're purchasing this Android mid-ranger for. Normally priced at $219.99 and currently available at a whopping 31 percent (or $68) discount, the 64GB Tab A9 Plus is definitely not the best tablet out there today and will probably not put a very big smile on the face of your tech-savvy old college roommate.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite and Silver Color Options, No Amazon Prime Membership Required
$68 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

A young or elderly first-time Android tablet user or just a generally undemanding cousin or uncle who wants to stay entertained while traveling or commuting to work, however, is all but guaranteed to fall in love with that 90Hz refresh rate-capable 11-inch TFT LCD screen and the quad speaker sound system of the cheaper-than-ever Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+.

That's right, this thing is on sale at a new record low price after Amazon's second big Prime Day event of the year, and best of all, you don't have to be a Prime member to save that 68 bucks on a graphite or silver model of the Tab A9 Plus with 64 gigs of internal storage space.

Even though Christmas is not exactly around the corner at the time of this writing, you may want to hurry and pull the trigger here, as Amazon is unlikely to keep this seemingly unbeatable offer (with no special requirements) going for long.

Powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor, Samsung's most affordable gargantuan tablet is likely to prove surprisingly zippy and smooth for a lot of you fine folks that are suspicious of such low-cost Android devices. Alas, the 4GB RAM count is... not great, providing a decidedly mediocre multitasking experience, but the wasp waist, reasonably large battery, and stellar long-term software support of the Tab A9+ should offset that little weakness and seal the deal for many pre-holiday bargain hunters.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
108 stories
10 Oct, 2024
Get an early start on your holiday shopping with this hot new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ deal!
09 Oct, 2024
Prime Day knocks the Galaxy Tab S9 down to a fantastic price—save $183 at Amazon
08 Oct, 2024
The powerful Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB is true must-have after fantastic October Prime Day discount
07 Oct, 2024
New limited-time deal lets you score the budget Galaxy Tab A9+ at even cheaper price
30 Sep, 2024
The stellar Galaxy Tab S9+ is $301 off at Amazon ahead of the October Prime Day
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless