Get an early start on your holiday shopping with this hot new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ deal!

I'm certainly not going to recommend you stuff a Christmas stocking with a jumbo-sized 11-inch tablet this year for obvious... logistical reasons, but if you're looking to make a Samsung fan happy this holiday season while keeping your spending to a minimum, the Galaxy Tab A9+ feels like an absolute must-buy right now.
No, it's clearly not too early to cross a loved one off the list of people you need to get gifts for, although it is important to decide who you're purchasing this Android mid-ranger for. Normally priced at $219.99 and currently available at a whopping 31 percent (or $68) discount, the 64GB Tab A9 Plus is definitely not the best tablet out there today and will probably not put a very big smile on the face of your tech-savvy old college roommate.
A young or elderly first-time Android tablet user or just a generally undemanding cousin or uncle who wants to stay entertained while traveling or commuting to work, however, is all but guaranteed to fall in love with that 90Hz refresh rate-capable 11-inch TFT LCD screen and the quad speaker sound system of the cheaper-than-ever Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+.
That's right, this thing is on sale at a new record low price after Amazon's second big Prime Day event of the year, and best of all, you don't have to be a Prime member to save that 68 bucks on a graphite or silver model of the Tab A9 Plus with 64 gigs of internal storage space.
Even though Christmas is not exactly around the corner at the time of this writing, you may want to hurry and pull the trigger here, as Amazon is unlikely to keep this seemingly unbeatable offer (with no special requirements) going for long.
Powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor, Samsung's most affordable gargantuan tablet is likely to prove surprisingly zippy and smooth for a lot of you fine folks that are suspicious of such low-cost Android devices. Alas, the 4GB RAM count is... not great, providing a decidedly mediocre multitasking experience, but the wasp waist, reasonably large battery, and stellar long-term software support of the Tab A9+ should offset that little weakness and seal the deal for many pre-holiday bargain hunters.
