The ultra-affordable new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is now somehow cheaper than ever

If you like plus-size tablets but don't want to spend big bucks on your next big Android device, you should strongly consider buying the Galaxy Tab A9+ right now. This is a mid-range 11-inch model released by Samsung just a few months ago at a very reasonable starting price of $219.99, and if you hurry, you can save a cool 40 bucks without meeting any special requirements.

That's right, you (obviously) don't need to trade anything in to take advantage of this hot new Amazon deal, which outshines both the e-commerce giant's previous promotion and Samsung's own Discover Spring discounts (with no strings attached) from just last week.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options
$40 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options
$40 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon's "limited time" offer is not currently matched (let alone eclipsed) by the likes of Best Buy either, so if you're in the market for a budget tablet to start spring on a high note, now and here might be the time and place to pull the trigger.

Powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is clearly not an iPad killer or a very good alternative to Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 productivity champ. But at under two Benjamins, it's undeniably fast enough, large enough, smooth enough (with 90Hz display refresh rate support), and even stylish enough to warrant your attention and a little bit of your hard-earned money.

As you can imagine, that ultra-low price point doesn't include a handy S Pen, but it does guarantee a more than satisfactory mobile entertainment experience with four Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers, a reasonably high-quality LCD screen, and plenty of battery life to get you through a typical day of work.

The entry-level configuration marked down by $40 from a $220 list price only offers 64 gigs of internal storage space and a 4GB RAM count, mind you, but if that's a problem, you can also save $40 on a 128GB/8GB variant that's regularly available for $269.99. The choice is all yours, and we trust you'll carefully consider your needs and preferences before opting for one or the other Tab A9+ model.

