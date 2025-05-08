The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (with 5G) is an absolute steal at this incredibly low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Are you looking for the perfect budget tablet to buy right now at the best possible price? There's obviously no such thing, but despite its advanced age, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus comes remarkably close to affordable Android tablet perfection, especially at only $132.99 with standalone cellular connectivity on deck.
If that sounds suspiciously cheap, it's probably because the 5G (and 4G LTE) support is restricted to carriers like T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile. In other words, you can't use the deeply discounted Tab A9+ units available at Woot for a limited time on Verizon or AT&T's networks, although there are naturally no limitations when it comes to the slate's Wi-Fi connectivity.
On top of that, you have to settle for a 90-day warranty if you want to keep your spending to a minimum rather than getting the full 1-year coverage that is standard for brand-new Galaxy Tabs sold by Samsung directly or retailers like Amazon.
On the decidedly bright side of things, your 133 bucks will buy you new, unused, unopened, and undamaged 11-inch tablets here in a single Graphite colorway, at least if you're a Prime member.
So, yes, this is not the easiest deal to claim, and it does come with a couple of asterisks that you should absolutely consider before pulling the trigger. But at the end of the day, the value equation is simply too great for a "professional" bargain hunter to look away.
In addition to the 5G connectivity (that you may or may not use), the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus on sale here at a pretty much unbeatable price also packs a more than respectable octa-core Snapdragon 695 processor, not to mention a large and almost surprisingly high-quality LCD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate support. Oh, and the quad speaker system adds to the tablet's premium entertainment experience as well.
What more could you possibly want at $132.99? Well, if you'd rather get a brand-new Tab A9+ with a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty and don't think you need 5G speeds anyway, you can spend an extra $27 and opt for a Wi-Fi-only 64GB variant from Amazon at $60 under its $219.99 list price.
That's not exactly a never-before-seen deal, but it's still a pretty good one for those of you who are not fans of retailers like Woot or Amazon Prime subscribers.
08 May, 2025The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (with 5G) is an absolute steal at this incredibly low price
03 May, 2025The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ drops by $200 in this sizzling-hot Amazon sale
25 Apr, 2025Limited-time sale knocks $190 off the high-end Galaxy Tab S10+ at Amazon
14 Apr, 2025Best Buy's hot new Galaxy Tab A9+ deal makes an awesome Samsung tablet even awesomer
06 Apr, 2025The Galaxy Tab S9 might just be the most compelling Android tablet right now at a $330 discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: