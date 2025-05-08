The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (with 5G) is an absolute steal at this incredibly low price





If that sounds suspiciously cheap, it's probably because the 5G (and 4G LTE) support is restricted to carriers like T-Mobile , and Mint Mobile. In other words, you can't use the deeply discounted Tab A9+ units available at Woot for a limited time on Verizon or AT&T 's networks, although there are naturally no limitations when it comes to the slate's Wi-Fi connectivity. If that sounds suspiciously cheap, it's probably because the 5G (and 4G LTE) support is restricted to carriers like T-Mobile , Metro by, and Mint Mobile. In other words, you can't use the deeply discounted Tab A9+ units available at Woot for a limited time onor's networks, although there are naturally no limitations when it comes to the slate's Wi-Fi connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $132 99 $269 99 $137 off (51%) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, T-Mobile Compatibility, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite Color, New, 90-Day Warranty Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $60 off (27%) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite and Silver Color Options, US Version Buy at Amazon





On top of that, you have to settle for a 90-day warranty if you want to keep your spending to a minimum rather than getting the full 1-year coverage that is standard for brand-new Galaxy Tabs sold by Samsung directly or retailers like Amazon.





On the decidedly bright side of things, your 133 bucks will buy you new, unused, unopened, and undamaged 11-inch tablets here in a single Graphite colorway, at least if you're a Prime member.

So, yes, this is not the easiest deal to claim, and it does come with a couple of asterisks that you should absolutely consider before pulling the trigger. But at the end of the day, the value equation is simply too great for a "professional" bargain hunter to look away.





In addition to the 5G connectivity (that you may or may not use), the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus on sale here at a pretty much unbeatable price also packs a more than respectable octa-core Snapdragon 695 processor, not to mention a large and almost surprisingly high-quality LCD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate support. Oh, and the quad speaker system adds to the tablet's premium entertainment experience as well.





What more could you possibly want at $132.99? Well, if you'd rather get a brand-new Tab A9+ with a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty and don't think you need 5G speeds anyway, you can spend an extra $27 and opt for a Wi-Fi-only 64GB variant from Amazon at $60 under its $219.99 list price.





That's not exactly a never-before-seen deal, but it's still a pretty good one for those of you who are not fans of retailers like Woot or Amazon Prime subscribers.