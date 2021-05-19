Specs and prices for Samsung's next budget Android tablet leak
The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite could be one of the cheapest Android tablets
Predicted to make an official appearance later this month, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will apparently feature an 8.6-inch display, which is a little larger than the 8.4-inch panel that was originally rumored.
Android 12 might be official, but the software won’t receive a public release until later in the year. So the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will ship with Samsung’s flavor of Android 11 straight out of the box.
Everything considered, it’s fair to say the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite probably won’t be one of the best Samsung tablets in 2021. But it may well be one of the cheapest Android tablets on the market.
Today’s leak points to a retail price of around €150 in Europe for the Wi-Fi model. If LTE connectivity is a must, that version will allegedly cost around €175.
