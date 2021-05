Specs and prices for Samsung's next budget Android tablet leak

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite could be one of the cheapest Android tablets









Today’s leak points to a retail price of around €150 in Europe for the Wi-Fi model. If LTE connectivity is a must, that version will allegedly cost around €175. Everything considered, it’s fair to say the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite probably won’t be one of the best Samsung tablets in 2021. But it may well be one of the cheapest Android tablets on the market.Today’s leak points to a retail price of around €150 in Europe for the Wi-Fi model. If LTE connectivity is a must, that version will allegedly cost around €175.

The mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE has been the focus of headlines in recent weeks. But Samsung is also developing an even more affordable tablet dubbed the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, and today it has been extensively detailed (via).Predicted to make an official appearance later this month, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will apparently feature an 8.6-inch display, which is a little larger than the 8.4-inch panel that was originally rumored.The panel will be paired with a relatively low resolution (1340 x 800p) and LCD tech. The low-end MediaTek Helio P22T chipset is also on the cards alongside 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, though microSD cards of up to 1TB are supported.Android 12 might be official, but the software won’t receive a public release until later in the year. So the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will ship with Samsung’s flavor of Android 11 straight out of the box.Other notable features include stereo speakers and an 8-megapixel rear camera. The tablet supports Bluetooth 5.0 and uses a 5,100mAh battery too, although the fast charging tech it uses is unknown right now.