Hurry up and get the surprisingly premium Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at this huge new discount

One of the most affordable and interesting options today is the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite , which... doesn't actually come with a 7-inch screen. Instead, what you're looking at here is a decently sized 8.7-inch affair normally available for $199.99 in a 64GB storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22T Processor, Android 13, 8.7-Inch Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Metal Frame, 8MP Rear Camera, 2MP Front Camera, 5,100mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Dark Gray Color $80 off (40%) $119 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy





That's a lot higher than the That's a lot higher than the currently reduced price of a 32GB Galaxy Tab A8 with a 10.5-inch display, for instance, but if you hurry, you can pay as little as 120 bucks for this particular Tab A7 Lite variant in a dark gray color.





As far as we know, Best Buy's one-day-only $80 discount is completely unprecedented, beating all of the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 deals available at the same retailer in addition to Amazon and Samsung itself, which explains why you have (less than) 24 hours at the time of this writing to claim the hot new last-minute holiday promotion.





If you're quick, your $119.99 will net you 4GB RAM in addition to the aforementioned 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room, which is definitely not a bad combination for this price bracket. The Tab A7 Lite's construction is even better, pairing metal with glass for a surprisingly premium design pretty much unmatched by any other ultra-low-cost Android tablets around.





By no means a screamer... if you compare it with the top iPads out there, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also packs a decidedly respectable octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T processor and a battery that's large enough to get you through a typical day of work on a single charge yet small enough to keep the overall device thickness at a very manageable 8mm.





If you want to spend even less than $119.99, a 32GB storage variant can be yours for $99.99 instead of $159.99 with 3GB RAM also on deck, but for pretty obvious reasons, we're not recommending that deal, which has actually been available a number of times before.