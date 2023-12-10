Grab the steeply discounted Galaxy Tab A8 before price returns to normal

With the price lowered by 35 percent, the inexpensive Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now even cheaper than usual.





The Galaxy Tab A8 is loaded with all the specs you could want in a basic tablet for browsing the internet, online shopping, content consumption, and gaming.





Galaxy Tab A8 2022 32GB 10.5 inches screen | Unisoc Tiger T618 | microSD slot | 7,040mAh battery | Headphone jack $80 off (35%) $149 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy





While you'd usually shell out $229.99 for the tablet, it's $80 off today, meaning you can get it for only $149.99. That's a great deal for anyone who is spending conservatively these days and wants to spend as little as possible on a good tablet.





Contrary to what the price tag may have you believe, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a reliable tablet with decent specs. You get a 10.5-inch LCD which is a good size for reading and light gaming.





It has the Unisoc Tiger T618 chip inside and provides perfectly adequate performance for day-to-day tasks. You may see it stutter every once in a while but hey I'd take barely noticeable delays over a price tag of $500 or more if I wanted a tablet for only checking out what everybody was up to on social media and downloading ebooks.





That's not to say the Tab A8 is not powerful enough for multitasking. It even has a split-screen functionality and a pop-out mode to help you get more done at the same time.





The Tab A8 thankfully didn't follow the same route as premium slates and retained the microSD slot and headphone jack. It features a beefy 7,040mAh battery and with light use, it will last you multiple days.





The Galaxy Tab A8 is as good as it's going to get at this price point and even though it won't do everything that flagship tablets do, it can handle everything that a basic tablet is expected to do and that's what matters. The deal isn't going to last forever, so grab it if you want a decent affordable tablet.