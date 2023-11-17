Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Best Buy knocks the mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deep into impulse buy territory
Have you completed your list of things you're feeling thankful for this year? Perhaps you might want to leave a couple of open spots for at least a few more days, as retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy seem to be constantly one-upping each other in their attempts to seize the Black Friday 2023 limelight.

How could you not be thankful for an insane new holiday deal, for instance, that brings a full-featured Samsung tablet down to a ridiculously low price of $99.99? We're obviously not talking about a high-end member of the Galaxy Tab family here, but the 8.7-inch A7 Lite is undoubtedly large, powerful, and "modern" enough to justify a considerably higher expense than that.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22T Processor, Android 13, 8.7-Inch Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Metal Frame, 8MP Rear Camera, 2MP Front Camera, 5,100mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Dark Gray Color
$60 off (38%)
$99 99
$159 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22T Processor, Android 13, 8.7-Inch Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Metal Frame, 8MP Rear Camera, 2MP Front Camera, 5,100mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Dark Gray Color
$70 off (35%)
$129 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Android 13-running mid-ranger normally costs $159.99 in an entry-level 32GB storage configuration, mind you, and as far as we know, Best Buy is today undercutting all previous deals offered by itself and its rivals.

Of course, you can probably expect Amazon and even Samsung's own official US e-store to match the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite's new all-time low price soon enough, but for now, that's curiously not the case. The same goes for Best Buy's $129.99 charge for a 64GB variant, which is reduced from a $199.99 list price to absolutely destroy this puppy's competition for the title of best budget tablet this holiday season.

While we once again have to stress that you're not exactly looking at a screamer here, the bang for buck at these newly discounted prices is certainly strong with both Tab A7 Lite models. The costlier version packs more RAM than the 32 gig storage configuration, at 4GB instead of 3, with the rest of the specs and features obviously being identical... and identically decent, including HD+ screen resolution, octa-core processing power, a reasonably sizable battery with reasonably fast charging capabilities, and perhaps most impressively, a premium metal construction.

Simply put, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a virtually irresistible purchase for cash-strapped Android tablet fans before Thanksgiving, looking like a perfect idea for a stocking stuffer for your mom, dad, or even teenage child.
