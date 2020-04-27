Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) is now available from all big four US carriers









What's interesting to note, not to mention highly unusual, is that you still can't buy the tablet in a truly inexpensive Wi-Fi-only configuration. As far as these LTE-enabled variants are concerned, it's important to point out the price tag differs slightly from carrier to carrier.













The cheapest model is the one designed for AT&T use, currently fetching just $239.99 all in all, or 8 bucks a month on a 30-month installment plan. That makes this by far the most affordable tablet available from the nation's second-largest mobile network operator at the time of this writing, easily undercutting Apple's seventh-gen iPad with a 10.2-inch screen

















Available in a single "Mocha" hue from all four carriers, as well as Samsung itself, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) comes with an almost surprisingly premium design, sporting razor-thin bezels (at least by sub-$300 standards), a metal construction, and a wasp waist.





The specifications are obviously far from impressive, including a middling Exynos 7904 processor, 3 gigs of RAM, 32 gigs of internal storage space, and a 5,000mAh battery, but again, you have to consider the price bracket... and the built-in 4G LTE connectivity. Oh, and the compact display is pretty great too, rocking a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.