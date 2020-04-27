T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Tablets

Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) is now available from all big four US carriers

by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 27, 2020, 3:16 AM
Samsung might not be the world's most popular tablet vendor, but that's definitely not for lack of trying, as the company offers many different Android-running models at different price points. Unfortunately, some of the more affordable ones are not exactly very aggressively promoted, often flying under the radar despite providing pretty decent value.

For instance, the mid-range Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) went official with minimal fanfare about a month ago, rapidly expanding from Verizon to T-Mobile without much buzz and ultimately reaching AT&T and Sprint as well. It's pretty rare to see a budget-friendly Android slate sold on all four major US wireless service providers, so we definitely feel that this reasonably powerful and elegant 8.4-incher deserves more attention than it seems to be getting right now.

What's interesting to note, not to mention highly unusual, is that you still can't buy the tablet in a truly inexpensive Wi-Fi-only configuration. As far as these LTE-enabled variants are concerned, it's important to point out the price tag differs slightly from carrier to carrier.

Get the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) from AT&T 



The cheapest model is the one designed for AT&T use, currently fetching just $239.99 all in all, or 8 bucks a month on a 30-month installment plan. That makes this by far the most affordable tablet available from the nation's second-largest mobile network operator at the time of this writing, easily undercutting Apple's seventh-gen iPad with a 10.2-inch screen.

Meanwhile, Sprint charges a slightly steeper $259.99, or $10.84 a month with a two-year device payment plan, although it's worth highlighting that the older and larger Galaxy Tab A 10.1 can be had completely free of charge with 24 monthly installments.

Get the Sprint-specific model from Samsung



Available in a single "Mocha" hue from all four carriers, as well as Samsung itself, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) comes with an almost surprisingly premium design, sporting razor-thin bezels (at least by sub-$300 standards), a metal construction, and a wasp waist. 

The specifications are obviously far from impressive, including a middling Exynos 7904 processor, 3 gigs of RAM, 32 gigs of internal storage space, and a 5,000mAh battery, but again, you have to consider the price bracket... and the built-in 4G LTE connectivity. Oh, and the compact display is pretty great too, rocking a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

