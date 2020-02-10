Here's how you can get Samsung's excellent Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) with LTE for free
These compelling deals have had one thing in common, allowing cash-strapped Android tablet fans to save big on Wi-Fi-only configurations of Samsung's newest 10-inch mid-ranger. But 2019's Galaxy Tab A 10.1 can also be purchased with optional 4G LTE support on deck, and for an undoubtedly limited time, said model is available at an even lower price than a non-cellular-enabled variant.
Check out the deal here
We're talking about the low, low price of... $0, which naturally comes with a couple of pretty big strings attached. First of all, you need to get the slate from Sprint, which shouldn't come as a surprise seeing as how the "Now Network" is the only one of the nation's big four carriers where you can actually activate the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) with cellular connectivity.
Speaking of activating the tablet, you'll have to do so on a new line of unlimited service (for tablets) and agree to a two-year device payment plan. Normally, that would require you cough up $14.17 a month amounting to a grand total of 340 bucks or so, but right now you can score bill credits of, well, $14.17 within two months of your purchase, ultimately bringing the 10-incher's cost down to nothing.
It's worth pointing out that Samsung's official US e-store is the only other place where you can buy the LTE-capable Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), and the $339.99 list price is unchanged at the time of this writing.
That obviously means you're not looking at an absolute powerhouse here, but this is no pushover either, packing a respectable octa-core Exynos 7904 processor alongside 3 gigs of memory, 32 gigs of internal storage space, and a battery capable of keeping the lights on for up to 14 hours and a half of uninterrupted video play time on a single charge. The display sports a more than decent resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and relatively thin bezels, contributing to a premium entertainment experience along with a top-notch Dolby Atmos surround sound system.
