Samsung's Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is on sale at a big discount with a 1-year warranty





But that's obviously because the 2019-released Galaxy Tab A 10.1 comes with slightly better internals, as well as a "modern" design sporting relatively thin screen bezels and an almost surprisingly premium speaker setup contributing to a top-notch entertainment experience for the entire family.









While the Android 9.0-powered slate typically starts at $230 in a 32GB storage configuration also packing 2 gigs of memory, we can't recommend the 64 and 128 gig variants enough, even though they usually set you back $280 and $330 respectively. Believe it or not, the latter model is up for grabs for as little as $184.99 at the time of this writing on eBay in "open box" condition with all the original accessories included and its factory settings restored.





More importantly, Quick Ship Electronics, a veteran eBay vendor with an almost flawless 99.8 percent positive feedback score based on over 23,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, will throw in a free 1-year warranty, highlighting the full working condition and mint aspect of this excellent Samsung tablet on sale here.



