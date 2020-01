Samsung's Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is on sale at a big discount with a 1-year warranty

But that's obviously because the 2019-released Galaxy Tab A 10.1 comes with slightly better internals, as well as a "modern" design sporting relatively thin screen bezels and an almost surprisingly premium speaker setup contributing to a top-notch entertainment experience for the entire family.









While the Android 9.0-powered slate typically starts at $230 in a 32GB storage configuration also packing 2 gigs of memory, we can't recommend the 64 and 128 gig variants enough, even though they usually set you back $280 and $330 respectively. Believe it or not, the latter model is up for grabs for as little as $184.99 at the time of this writing on eBay in "open box" condition with all the original accessories included and its factory settings restored.





More importantly, Quick Ship Electronics, a veteran eBay vendor with an almost flawless 99.8 percent positive feedback score based on over 23,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, will throw in a free 1-year warranty, highlighting the full working condition and mint aspect of this excellent Samsung tablet on sale here.





Coated in black, the 128GB Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) storage variant is paired with a decent 3GB RAM count, while sporting a sharp LCD panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. As already mentioned, the Dolby Atmos surround sound system is a key selling point, but the battery life is also pretty solid, at up to 13 hours of mixed use on a single charge. On the software side of things, Samsung doesn't expect to be able to deliver an official Android 10 update until September, but as proven by the Galaxy S9 duo just a few days ago , these schedules are not always entirely reliable.

As its (overly long) name suggests, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is a 10.1-inch mid-range Samsung tablet... released in 2019. That makes this one of the most attractive budget-friendly Android slates available right now, although you can definitely spend even less money on something like Amazon's newest Fire HD 10 edition