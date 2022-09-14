Samsung is deeply discounting Galaxy screen repairs in addition to actual phones now





But from an existing Galaxy user perspective, the best special offer available through September 26 may not consist of a discount on a new product purchase at all. Instead, if you own a Galaxy S, Note, Flip, or Fold-series phone with a cracked screen and don't want to trade that in for the chance to save $200 or $300 on a new member of the same family, now's probably the time to get an authorized repair.





That's because damaged front display replacements are down to a flat $99 for "series 9 and up" Galaxy S and Note models, as well as "most" A-series mid-rangers, while the same kind of repair will set you back $249 for "all" Galaxy Flip and Fold devices, including the hot new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.





Although 250 bucks may still sound like a high price to pay to fix what's certainly a very common issue, Z Fold 2, Z Fold 3, and Z Fold 4 "inner" screen repairs would normally cost an even higher $350 or so a pop. Meanwhile, cracking the beautiful display of the S21 Ultra or S22 Ultra can result in a charge of around two Benjamins outside of this promotion, which verifies Samsung 's claim that you can save 50 percent on many screen replacements right now.





The campaign's terms and conditions , mind you, make it clear that uBreakiFix and Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions will replace your phone's cracked display in their stores across the US as long as you book an appointment online while also specifying that water damage and other problems are not covered and your battery will not be replaced as part of this hot new deal.





Still, the list of eligible devices alone makes the promo well worth taking into consideration for many people, including a whole bunch of oldies you may have gotten very close to giving up on entirely, like the Galaxy S9, S9+, Note 9, S10, S10+, S10 Lite, Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10 Lite, OG Fold, A01, A11, A20, A50, A51, A71, and A21.