Samsung Galaxy S25 series to finally support seamless updates

Samsung
A leaked render of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25
Leaked render of the Galaxy S25. | Image credit — OnLeaks and Android Headlines

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to include a feature that other Android users have enjoyed for years: seamless updates. This means that Galaxy S25 users will be able to install system updates in the background and apply them with a quick reboot, saving them from the lengthy downtimes that have plagued Android phones for years.

Seamless updates were first introduced in Android Nougat 7.1 back in 2016. However, Samsung has been slow to adopt the feature into One UI. It wasn't until this year that Samsung finally added seamless updates to one of its devices, the Galaxy A55.

Now, it seems that Samsung is finally ready to bring seamless updates to its flagship Galaxy S series. Leaked files from the Galaxy S25 Ultra suggest that the device will indeed support seamless updates. It is likely that the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will also support the feature. This news had been reportedly previously as well, but now we have more concrete proof.


Seamless updates work by using two sets of partitions: slot A and slot B. The system runs from one slot while the other remains unused as a fallback. System updates are installed to this fallback slot, and a reboot changes the active slot to this updated fallback slot and boots right away.

This means that users are not interrupted in their usage and spend less time staring at an “Update is installing” or “Optimizing apps” boot screen. If the update fails to install properly, a working copy of the system is still available in the original slot for the phone to boot back into.

This method does have its own downsides, one of them being that it requires more internal storage than usual while it is taking place. However, as noted by the source, this will likely not be an issue on the more modern flagships that already ship with more storage space.

This is definitely a welcome addition to the Galaxy S25 series, as seamless updates are a great way to improve the user experience. It is also good news to see that Samsung is finally adopting the feature at a larger scale and catching up to other Android manufacturers in this area.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

