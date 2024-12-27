Samsung Galaxy S25 series to finally support seamless updates

Leaked render of the Galaxy S25 . | Image credit — OnLeaks and Android Headlines

Galaxy S25

Seamless updates work by using two sets of partitions: slot A and slot B. The system runs from one slot while the other remains unused as a fallback. System updates are installed to this fallback slot, and a reboot changes the active slot to this updated fallback slot and boots right away.This means that users are not interrupted in their usage and spend less time staring at an “Update is installing” or “Optimizing apps” boot screen. If the update fails to install properly, a working copy of the system is still available in the original slot for the phone to boot back into.This method does have its own downsides, one of them being that it requires more internal storage than usual while it is taking place. However, as noted by the source, this will likely not be an issue on the more modern flagships that already ship with more storage space.