Galaxy S25 may finally bring seamless Android updates to Samsung flagships
Starting with the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, Samsung will finally bring the lightning fast Android updates that many other phone brands have been enjoying for a good while now.
Called Seamless Updates, the new virtual partition feature builds on the legacy A/B updates option that downloads and installs an update in the background on a dedicated partition, then simply boots into the new one with the update.
Android updates are much faster and safer this way, can be reversed if something happens during a bad boot, and other phone makers have had the A/B partitioning option on their phones since, well, forever.
Since the non-A/B updates are no longer working in Android 15 to reduce the space overhead, Samsung will have little choice but to move to the Seamless Update realm with virtual A/B partitioning when the S25 series lands.
In fact, it already did a dry run with the Galaxy A55 that is its first phone to support the Seamless Update option. According to a reliable leakster, Samsung will indeed bring the faster, safer, seamless Android update option to the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra, making them its first flagship phones to support it.
S25 series support A/B update— Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888) November 1, 2024
While Samsung hasn't officially confirmed that it will be bringing Seamless Updates to all of its phones, it has promised seven major updates starting with Android 15 that the S25 handsets will ship with, and non-A/B partitioning will be deprecated, so the move is entirely plausible.
All in all, apart from all the good stuff like bringing its Good Lock software customization option to all phones with the One UI 7.0 overlay, the Galaxy S25 series will be brought kicking and screaming to the brave new world of fast and seamless Android updates, too.
