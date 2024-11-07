More Galaxy S25 series colors leak out alongside renders of previously rumored 'sparkling' hues





One of them has the same super-reliable author, aiming to provide the complete chromatic picture you undeniably desired with inside word of a few additional "lower volume" colorways for all three members of Samsung's next ultra-high-end handset family. The other is an entirely visual leak , focusing specifically on the non-Ultra S25 and S25+ and leaving little to the imagination as far as two of the phones' "higher volume" paint jobs are concerned.

Those Sparkling Blue and Sparkling Green hues are... not very sparkling





If the two product renders shared on social media by "Android techie" and occasional mobile tech leaker Tarun Vats end up falling in line with the real-life look of the "Sparkling Blue" and "Sparkling Green" Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus , I expect quite a few hardcore Samsung fans and prospective buyers of these devices to be terribly disappointed. Underwhelmed at the very least.





That's because the blue and green shades depicted here... don't sparkle in any obvious way and they don't exactly pop either, looking completely unremarkable (at least at first glance) and weirdly similar to the "Jade Green" and "Sapphire Blue" versions of this year's Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus









The S25 and S25+ themselves are widely expected to keep the overall design language of their respective predecessors largely unchanged, which personally made me hopeful that Samsung would at least revise the color options of its early 2025 flagships in clearer ways.





Of course, it's still far too early to have any guarantees regarding even the major aspects of the Galaxy S25 series, let alone more minor details like how "sparkly" a certain paint job will strike a real-world user. Besides, I have a sneaking suspicion that these renders were never meant to be taken as gospel, but rather as a simple and innocent exercise of imagination. Also...

Other colors might be prettier anyway





I know I literally just said that it's premature to be certain of anything, but the new shades tipped by Ross Young on X are probably as close to guaranteed as we can get with two or three months still left until the Galaxy S25 family will likely be unveiled:





Coral Red, Pink Gold, Blue/Black - S25 and S25 Plus;

Titanium Blue/Black, Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Pink Gold - Galaxy S25 Ultra .



To reiterate, these are likely to be the "lower volume" color options of Samsung's next big contenders for the title of best Android phone in the world, which you'll probably only be able to buy in certain markets (most likely including the US) directly from the device manufacturer's website.



