Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Amazon outdoes itself and Samsung with an unprecedented Galaxy S25+ deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
It's not a big secret that the middle children in Samsung's Galaxy S lines of ultra-high-end handsets tend to be outsold by both their big and little brothers year in and year out, which means that it's probably no coincidence that the S25 Plus is now on sale at the best Amazon discount.

The 6.7-inch smartphone is not only marked down by a cool $100 from a list price of $1,119.99 in a 512GB storage configuration right now, also including a nice and handy $50 Amazon gift card at no extra cost. In other words, you're looking at saving a total of 150 bucks here without jumping through any hoops or meeting special requirements, which eclipses Samsung's own Galaxy S25+ deal available today (without a trade-in).

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$150 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

If you think you can settle for just 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room (which you probably can, especially if you use cloud storage), Amazon will only give you a $100 gift card and no discount on the phone's actual regular price. That's not a bad offer either, but it's definitely a little worse than an upfront savings of $100 and a $50 gift card.

The S25 Plus is in stock at the time of this writing in Silver Shadow, Icyblue, Mint, and Navy colorways in both storage variants, but if you don't hurry and place your Amazon.com order today, I can totally see one or two of those hues running out before long.

Another good reason why you may want to make your purchase right away is to receive your discounted handset by Valentine's Day and thus be able to put a smile on the face of that special someone in your life. Make no mistake, this is one of the absolute best phones out there despite obviously not being as compact as a "vanilla" Galaxy S25 or as sophisticated (in every department) as the S25 Ultra.

With a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under its hood, this bad boy was predictably deemed an excellent overall performer in our (very) recent Galaxy S25 Plus review, and even though many design elements and key specs are likely to look awfully familiar to close watchers of the mobile industry these last couple of years, it's virtually impossible not to fall in love with that brilliant display and stellar software support... once you decide you can't afford or don't want the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless