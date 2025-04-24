Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge prices get accidentally leaked and it could cost more than you think

By
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge displayed at Galaxy Unpacked event
Image credit — PhoneArena

It looks like we might know how much Samsung's anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge will cost, and the leak comes directly from the source – Samsung's own Canadian website. While the company has already officially shown off the device at several live events, official pricing details have remained under wraps, leaving potential buyers guessing. Now, thanks to a promotional page, the Canadian prices for two storage variants have seemingly been confirmed, suggesting a premium price tag north of $1,000 USD.

The details emerged from the terms and conditions of a Canadian promotion offering a discount on a Galaxy Tab S10 FE with the purchase of eligible Galaxy S25 phones or home appliances. Eagle-eyed tech reporter Roland Quandt spotted the Galaxy S25 Edge listed among the eligible devices, complete with pricing for the Canadian market. This accidental reveal gives us the clearest indication yet of where this new device will sit in Samsung's lineup.

So, what kind of price are we looking at? According to the list:
  • Galaxy S25 Edge (256GB): $1,678.99 CAD
  • Galaxy S25 Edge (512GB): $1,858.99 CAD

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Canadian pricing straight from Samsung's own website www.samsung.com/ca_fr/offer/...

[image or embed]

— Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) April 24, 2025 at 11:32 AM

Converting these to US dollars gives us approximate figures of $1,200 for the 256GB model and $1,340 for the 512GB version. While official US pricing is still unavailable, the Canadian leak strongly suggests the Galaxy S25 Edge will firmly occupy a premium segment, commanding a price significantly higher than the standard Galaxy S25 models.

Seeing these leaked prices, especially coming directly (if accidentally) from Samsung, sets clear expectations. The Galaxy S25 Edge isn't positioned as a mainstream flagship alternative but as a distinctly premium offering. A price point starting around $1,200 USD puts it squarely in competition with top-tier iPhones and potentially undercutting Samsung's own Z Fold line, depending on the final US figures and the features offered.

If this leak holds true, potential buyers should prepare for a significant investment, similar to what's required for current high-end foldables or maxed-out traditional flagships. The unusual name and launch timing just add to the anticipation for what exactly Samsung plans to deliver with this device on May 13th. I'm excited for the official launch even if I am not personally thinking of purchasing this device — at least not its first generation.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
