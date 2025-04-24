Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge prices get accidentally leaked and it could cost more than you think

Image credit — PhoneArena





The details emerged from the terms and conditions of a Canadian promotion offering a discount on a Galaxy S25 Edge listed among the eligible devices, complete with pricing for the Canadian market. This accidental reveal gives us the clearest indication yet of where this new device will sit in Samsung's lineup. The details emerged from the terms and conditions of a Canadian promotion offering a discount on a Galaxy Tab S10 FE with the purchase of eligible Galaxy S25 phones or home appliances. Eagle-eyed tech reporter Roland Quandt spotted thelisted among the eligible devices, complete with pricing for the Canadian market. This accidental reveal gives us the clearest indication yet of where this new device will sit in Samsung's lineup.







Galaxy S25 Edge (256GB): $1,678.99 CAD

Galaxy S25 Edge (512GB): $1,858.99 CAD

Converting these to US dollars gives us approximate figures of $1,200 for the 256GB model and $1,340 for the 512GB version. While official US pricing is still unavailable, the Canadian leak strongly suggests the Galaxy S25 Edge will firmly occupy a premium segment, commanding a price significantly higher than the standard Galaxy S25 models.



Seeing these leaked prices, especially coming directly (if accidentally) from Samsung, sets clear expectations. The Galaxy S25 Edge isn't positioned as a mainstream flagship alternative but as a distinctly premium offering. A price point starting around $1,200 USD puts it squarely in competition with top-tier iPhones and potentially undercutting Samsung's own Z Fold line, depending on the final US figures and the features offered.





If this leak holds true, potential buyers should prepare for a significant investment, similar to what's required for current high-end foldables or maxed-out traditional flagships. The unusual name and launch timing just add to the anticipation for what exactly Samsung plans to deliver with this device on May 13th. I'm excited for the official launch even if I am not personally thinking of purchasing this device — at least not its first generation.

